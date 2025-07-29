Out With The Old: FDA To Revoke 52 Standards Of Identity – What Food Companies Need To Know

Highlights

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a rule to revoke 52 obsolete standards of identity (SOIs) as part of its ongoing efforts to modernize food regulations, encourage innovation and eliminate unnecessary restrictions.

The agency detailed a plan – including a direct final rule, companion proposed rule and two additional proposed rules targeting dairy, bakery, canned and other food products – to identify which standards are no longer necessary or relevant in today's marketplace.

Companies should assess whether any of their products rely on the revoked standards and seek out knowledgeable regulatory consultants to ensure continued compliance with FDA food safety, labeling and misbranding requirements.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a final rule on July 16, 2025, revoking 52 standards of identity (SOIs) for food products that it deems obsolete. The FDA currently maintains more than 250 SOIs, and this action follows a comprehensive review to identify which standards are no longer necessary or relevant in today's marketplace.

The affected standards span a wide range of categories, including canned fruits and vegetables, dairy products, bakery goods, macaroni and noodle products, canned fruit juices, fish and shellfish, and food dressings and flavorings.

Background

The first food standards were established in 1939, starting with canned tomatoes, tomato puree and tomato paste. These standards were developed to ensure that the characteristics, ingredients and production processes of specific foods were consistent with what consumers expected. As time passed, these standards became decades old and, in some instances, had not kept pace with changes in industry practices, consumer expectations or technological advancements.

SOIs are codified in the Code of Federal Regulations, which establish the composition of a food, its name and the ingredients that must be used or may be used in order to be referred to as such name. Products previously governed by these standards nonetheless remain governed by the FDA's general food labeling requirements. In other words, despite no longer having an SOIs, these foods must continue to be truthfully labeled (not misleading) and safe for consumption.

The FDA's announcement comes as part of the agency's broader efforts to eliminate outdated or unnecessary regulations, modernize food standards and encourage innovation, flexibility and honest labeling in the food industry. The most notable difference in this update is that manufacturers are no longer bound by the rigid formulation or nomenclature requirements set forth in the revoked standards.

"The FDA's Standards of Identity efforts have helped ensure uniformity, boost consumer confidence and prevent food fraud. But many of these standards have outlived their usefulness and may even stifle innovation in making food easier to produce or providing consumers healthier choices," said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. "Antiquated food standards are no longer serving to protect consumers. It is common sense to revoke them and move to a more judicious use of food standards and agency resources."

FDA's Announcement

In the announcement, the FDA detailed a four-pronged approach to revoking or proposing the revocation of 52 SOIs across a broad spectrum of food categories, with a focus on products that are no longer sold or have become commercially irrelevant. The announcement contains the following approach:

A direct final rule (effective Sept. 22, 2025) revokes standards for 11 types of canned fruit and vegetable products no longer available in U.S. grocery stores. This group notably includes seven standards for fruits artificially sweetened with saccharin or sodium saccharin – specifically, artificially sweetened canned apricots, cherries, figs, fruit cocktail, peaches, pears and pineapple. The rule also covers canned preserved figs, canned seedless grapes, canned field corn and canned dry peas.

A companion proposed rule (to the aforementioned, direct final rule) proposes noncontroversial changes that the agency believes will be widely accepted. This ensures the agency can still implement some of the intended changes through a standard rulemaking process. The companion rule serves as a safety net in the event that the direct final rule is withdrawn because significant adverse comments are received.

A proposed rule would revoke standards for 18 types of dairy products, including certain milk and cream products, cheeses, and related cheese products and frozen desserts.

A proposed rule would revoke standards for 23 types of food products, including bakery products, macaroni and noodle products, canned fruit juices, fish and shellfish, and food dressings and flavorings.

Looking Ahead

In looking ahead, the FDA's actions signal a broader trend toward modernization and simplification of food standards. Companies are encouraged to evaluate their existing portfolios of products and innovation pipelines and identify whether any products are labeled or formulated based on the revoked standards. It is prudent to work with regulatory counsel or a consultant for guidance on these necessary updates. Ongoing compliance with general FDA food safety, labeling and misbranding requirements also remains essential, as the FDA's current regulatory framework – including ingredient safety, allergen labeling and nutrition facts – continues to provide robust consumer protection.

