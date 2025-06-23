ARTICLE
23 June 2025

Will Oral Nicotine Pouches In Texas Be Taxed?

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
The Texas Supreme Court decided in late May to review whether nicotine isolate products, such as RJR Vapor Co.'s "Velo" branded nicotine pouches and lozenges...
United States Texas Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Daniel P. McGee
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Texas Supreme Court decided in late May to review whether nicotine isolate products, such as RJR Vapor Co.'s "Velo" branded nicotine pouches and lozenges are "tobacco products" or "tobacco substitutes" which are subject to Texas's Cigars and Tobacco Products Tax.

The appeals court found that tobacco and nicotine aren't synonymous, and that nicotine pouches do not meet the state's definition of taxable tobacco products. The matter is likely on its way to the Texas Supreme Court for a definitive resolution of the taxability of oral nicotine pouches.

A ruling in favor of the [Texas]could reinforce taxation and regulatory measures on emerging nicotine products, while a decision upholding the lower court's ruling might prompt legislative action to address potential gaps in the current tax code.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel P. McGee
Daniel P. McGee
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More