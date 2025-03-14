ACI's 21st Annual Paragraph IV Disputes

The American Conference Institute's 21st Annual Paragraph IV Disputes is scheduled to take place from April 29-30, 2025 at The Altman Building in New York, NY. Widely recognized as the industry gold standard, the conference unites leaders from brand-name and generic drug companies, alongside federal judges, the U.S. PTO's PTAB, the FTC, and the FDA, to tackle the critical legal, regulatory, and business issues shaping pharmaceutical patent litigation. Those of us in the Hatch-Waxman community look forward to attending this premier conference. It's always a kind of "family reunion" – a "Cheers"-type atmosphere where everyone knows your name.

Focusing on pre-suit strategies, case filings, final adjudications, and everything in between, this conference provides unparalleled insights and actionable takeaways for navigating the complex and high-stakes world of Paragraph IV disputes. Key topics to be addressed this year include:

Status of the Inflation Reduction Act and Future Drug Price Negotiations

AI's Impact on Drug Discovery and Patent Law

Focus on Litigation and Agency Decisions Following the Demise of the Chevron Doctrine in Loper V. Raimondo

Exploring the On-Sale Bar and Applicability of Prior Art

Orange Book Delisting Attempts

Navigating ODP and Patent Family Dynamics

Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, P.C.'s Kurt R. Karst will speak at a two-part session: Part I – Chevron Overturned: Examining Challenges Against the FDA and How the Death of the Doctrine Could Impact Drug Approvals and Exclusivities; and Part II – Anticipating the New Administration's Impact on FDA Policies and Regulations.

FDA Law Blog is a conference media partner. As such, we can offer our readers a special 10% discount. The discount code is: D10-999-FDA25. You can access the conference brochure and sign up for the event here. We look forward to seeing you at the conference!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.