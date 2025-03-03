ARTICLE
3 March 2025

Environmental Group Sues FDA Over Inaction On PFAS In Food

D
Dechert

Contributor

Dechert logo
Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.
Explore Firm Details
Last month, an Arizona-based environmental group, German agricultural consultant, and North Carolina-based law firm sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for failing to act on the plaintiffs'...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Jay Bhimani,Douglas E. Fleming III, and Marina Schwarz

Key Takeaways

While the future directions and priorities of federal regulation of PFAS remain uncertain, the recent lawsuit against FDA demonstrates that public focus on the issue is unchanged by the presidential transition. Given the broader shifts on governmental policy, this could also presage a more prominent role by states and environmental groups on PFAS issues, including a potentially growing focus on food content.

Last month, an Arizona-based environmental group, German agricultural consultant, and North Carolina-based law firm sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for failing to act on the plaintiffs' November 2023 petition to set limits on the amount of polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") allowed in certain foods sold in the United States. Tucson Envtl. Justice Task Force v. U.S. Food & Drug Admin., No. 4:25-cv-35 (D. Ariz.). The lawsuit claims that the FDA's delay in deciding the petition violates FDA regulations and federal law.

FDA states that "PFAS in the environment can enter the food supply through crops and animals grown, raised, or processed in contaminated areas. It is also possible for small amounts of PFAS to enter foods through food packaging, processing, or cookware." In November 2023, the plaintiffs petitioned FDA to set enforceable limits on over two dozen PFAS they claimed were found in lettuce, blueberries, bread, eggs, milk, salmon, clams, and certain corn products. After FDA allegedly failed to decide their petition or provide a timeline for doing so, the plaintiffs filed a lawsuit to compel FDA to answer the petition. The plaintiffs contend that the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act requires FDA to act "promptly and efficiently" to ensure that "foods are safe" by setting tolerances of "poisonous or deleterious substances unavoidably added to foods." Alleging PFAS toxicity and PFAS detections in certain foods, the plaintiffs claim that FDA's delay is unreasonable. Although the lawsuit seeks only to compel FDA to decide the petition, the plaintiffs also allege that FDA is obligated to set a PFAS limit and that its "only discretion" extends to the level to be set.

FDA has not commented publicly on the lawsuit. In contrast to the Biden administration's efforts to regulate PFAS, the new presidential administration has not yet announced its views on regulating PFAS. And last month, President Trump directed agencies to withdraw all unpublished and unenacted rules pending further review, which included a Biden-era proposal to set limits on PFAS in wastewater discharges from manufacturing facilities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jay Bhimani
Jay Bhimani
Photo of Douglas E. Fleming III
Douglas E. Fleming III
Photo of Marina Schwarz
Marina Schwarz
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More