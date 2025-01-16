TTB Greatly Expands Standards Of Fill For Wine And Distilled Spirits Containers

The U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax & Trade Bureau (TTB) recently released a new final rule authorizing new standards of fill for wine and distilled spirits containers. The rule, available here, is scheduled to be published today, January 10, 2025. During the notice period, the TTB received nearly 200 comments.

The new rule adds 13 standards of fill for wine and 15 for distilled spirits. Additionally, the final rule eliminates distinctions between standards of fill for distilled spirits in cans and for spirits in containers other than cans. Standards of fill means the amount of liquid included in a container, not the size or capacity of the container itself.

The final rule was undertaken in response to requests from members of the alcoholic beverage industry for greater flexibility to use a wider range of container sizes for their products. The rule is anticipated to help producers, both domestically and internationally, grow their business by being able to offer a wider variety of products in different sizes and formats. The rule also stands to benefit consumers by providing broader purchasing options, including 16 ounce and 19.2 ounce cans for ready-to-drink (RTD) spirit-based drinks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.