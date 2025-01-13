The Best Burger In Dallas: Winner Announcement

Finding the Best Burger in Dallas: The Champion is Crowned
After weeks of testing, scoring, and plenty of taste tests, the Dallas Burger Bracket has reached its conclusion. Our final showdown pitted two burger joints against each other: JG's Old Fashioned Hamburgers and Rodeo Goat. Both contenders brought their A-game, but after an in-person visit by our team, the results are in.
The title of Best Burger in Dallas 2024 goes to JG's Old Fashioned Hamburgers!
How JG's Edged Out the Competition
In the semifinals, JG's and Rodeo Goat advanced as the top scorers, with Rodeo Goat at 4.2/5 and JG's close behind at 4.18/5. Both excelled during the bracket rounds, but the final test wasn't just about numbers—it was about the full experience.
Our team visited both locations to evaluate them firsthand, and while Rodeo Goat had delicious options and fun decor, JG's won us over with its patty and mastery of simplicity.
Final Thoughts
JG's focus on quality, consistency, and timeless flavors proved that you don't need to reinvent the wheel to create something extraordinary.
For anyone looking to enjoy the finest burger Dallas has to offer, JG's should be your next stop. Whether it's your first visit or you're a longtime fan, their burgers are sure to leave a lasting impression.
