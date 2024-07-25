ARTICLE
25 July 2024

Does Drug Quality Matter? Do Lives Matter?

UT
Upadhye Tang

Contributor

Upadhye Tang logo
UT is your “go-to” US law firm for pharma/life science IP & FDA law. We integrate patent strategy/litigation with FDA regulatory standards to solve your business needs. Our team is focused, experienced, and flexible. This provides efficiency and cost savings. We wrote the book on pharma IP and FDA law.
Explore
In a recent FDA warning letter, the FDA upheld the import alert that banned a certain Indian drug company's products from the US market.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Shashank Upadhye
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In a recent FDA warning letter, the FDA upheld the import alert that banned a certain Indian drug company's products from the US market. The FDA's warning letter noted that the company did very little to bring its facilities up to GMP standards or that any remedial efforts were wanting. But I thought one point was noteworthy!

The Warning Letter stated that despite the Indian drug company's products (intended for the US) was not in compliance with US FDA's standards, the company stated that such products would be diverted to the Indian market instead. Per the FDA letter, "In your response, you state, "we have decided to divert the referred batches" to the domestic (India) market."

So I wonder how the FDA would react to this? If GMP compliance is about "do you get it that quality matters?" then this type of diversion seems to say "I care more about the money saving versus the improper batches."

Now we don't of course know the full details of whether the batches, though not fit for US purposes, were fit for Indian purposes and hence Indian law compliant. But I wonder just in general how it is perceived to the FDA that batches that are non-compliant for the US population are somehow OK for Indians?

In my work/training with clients on GMP compliance I routinely try to preach the "culture of compliance" and to me, this type of response (either alone or in combination with the other stated violations) doesn't show a good culture of compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Shashank Upadhye
Shashank Upadhye
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More