ARTICLE
8 July 2026

The Topline: Steptoe Appropriations Newsletter | July 3, 2026

SJ
Steptoe LLP

Contributor

Steptoe LLP logo
In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
As both chambers of Congress head into recess, House GOP leaders face mounting challenges in advancing appropriations bills amid internal party disputes over the SAVE America Act and procedural disagreements. With limited legislative days remaining before the August recess and November midterm elections, the compressed timeline makes it increasingly certain that Congress will need a continuing resolution in September to extend funding beyond the fiscal year deadline.
United States Government, Public Sector
Leslie A. Belcher,Rowan Bost,Michelle Nellenbach
+3 Authors
Steptoe LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Technology and Retail & Leisure industries

As both chambers head into recess next week, the Steptoe Appropriations Team will also take a brief pause and will return to your inbox with the latest updates on July 17.

Fireworks Fizzle. Last week, House GOP leaders decided to postpone a vote on a rule to take up two appropriations bills (Energy and Water and National Security-State) after President Trump canceled a signing ceremony for bipartisan housing legislation until Congress passed the SAVE America Act (S. 1383). This week, after punting the Energy and Water floor vote to a later date, House leadership planned to consider the National Security-State appropriations bill and FY27 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on the floor. However, member-level challenges persisted and ultimately forced the House into an early recess.

Prior to his decision to recess early, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) amended the NDAA rule to add the SAVE America Act to the NDAA upon its passage. The move was intended to appease some objectors, including Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), one of the leading advocates for the SAVE America Act. Rep. Luna called the move a "procedural head fake," and is insisting that the SAVE Act be added as an amendment to the NDAA. As a result, House floor activity was put on pause, and the House left town early without passing the FY27 National Security-State appropriations bill. The House remains in a conferenceable position even without floor action, as all 12 appropriations bills have advanced through the full committee. Still, appropriations leaders continue to press for regular order and floor consideration as a demonstration of progress.

Oversight, Oversight, Oversight. With FY27 appropriations markups in the rearview mirror for the House, Chairman Cole (R-OK) plans to hold a full schedule of oversight hearings during July and September (to the extent time remains available in those months). This is somewhat outside the committee’s typical pattern, as oversight hearings are generally concentrated in the fall and spring. Chairman Cole appears intent on keeping the committee active while the Senate works through topline negotiations and searches for a workable path forward.

In keeping with that strategy, the House Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) Appropriations Subcommittee held an oversight hearing this week with White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought. As expected, Democrats used the hearing as an opportunity to raise concerns about OMB’s use of "pocket rescissions," the FY27 budget request, and proposed staffing cuts at OMB. Vought told committee members that he would not take any tool off the table but has no plans to pursue a rescission at this time.

Mid-Year Calendar Check. The House has just eight legislative days remaining before the August recess, and collectively, both chambers have only eight legislative weeks before the November midterm elections. That leaves the Senate with limited time to move bills through committee. At this juncture, it is all but certain that Congress will need a continuing resolution (CR) in September extending funding until after the election, while Senate appropriators continue working toward a topline agreement. The compressed timeline is becoming increasingly challenging for moving the bills through regular order.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Leslie A. Belcher
Leslie A. Belcher
Photo of Rowan Bost
Rowan Bost
Photo of Elizabeth Hurley Burks
Elizabeth Hurley Burks
Photo of Michelle Nellenbach
Michelle Nellenbach
Photo of Jack Buttarazzi
Jack Buttarazzi
Photo of Zoe Wojnowich
Zoe Wojnowich
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More