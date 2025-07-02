US Banking Regulators Propose Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio Reform

Last week, the US federal banking regulators proposed changes to the enhanced supplementary leverage ratio ("eSLR") requirement for US global systemically important bank holding companies ("US GSIBs") (the "Proposal").1 The Proposal is intended to reduce the likelihood of the eSLR requirement being the binding capital constraint for US GSIBs and, thereby, enhance the ability of US GSIBs to hold low-risk assets. A key policy objective of the Proposal is to bolster the resiliency of the US Treasury market. The US federal banking regulators also requested comments on exempting certain US Treasury securities from the supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR") requirement that applies to US GSIBs and Category II and III banking organizations.

The comment period for the Proposal is 60 days from publication in the Federal Register, which is expected shortly. In this Legal Update, we provide background on the eSLR requirement and describe the Proposal.

Background

As part of the international Basel III standards that were finalized in 2011, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision ("Basel Committee") introduced a minimum SLR requirement of 3%. This leverage capital requirement was designed to impose a floor on the amount of leverage that a large banking organization could employ. However, the Basel Committee intended it to serve as a backstop measure to risk-based capital requirements, which were to be in most cases the binding constraint on leverage. The Basel Committee's SLR requirement was defined as the ratio of a banking organization's tier 1 capital to a combination of on- and off-balance sheet exposures, which is the same definition adopted by US banking regulators when they incorporated the SLR into their2013 regulatory capital requirements.2

Currently, the SLR requirement applies to banking organizations that are designated as Category I, II, or III banking organizations under the tailoring framework put in place in 2019 or otherwise are subject to the advanced approaches provisions of the risk-based capital requirements. Under the SLR requirement, banking organizations must maintain a SLR of at least 3% at each of the holding company level and the insured depository institution level.3

For banking organizations that are identified as US GSIBs, they must also satisfy at the holding company level an eSLR requirement comprised of a 2% buffer on top of the 3% SLR requirement (for a combined 5% eSLR requirement).4 Further, insured depository institutions that are owned by US GSIBs must satisfy a separate eSLR requirement comprised of a 3% buffer on top of the 3% SLR requirement (for a combined 6% eSLR requirement) to be well capitalized under the prompt corrective action framework.5

Since its adoption, the eSLR requirement has become the binding capital requirement for many US GSIBs, undermining the effectiveness of risk-based capital requirements by creating incentives for US GSIBs to shift from lower-risk assets to higher-risk assets. By increasing the costs of holding US Treasury securities, the eSLR requirement also has been viewed as impeding the efficient operation of the US Treasury market. During the COVID pandemic, the federal banking regulators had to address a sharp reduction in the liquidity of the US Treasury market by temporarily excluding US Treasury securities and deposits at the Federal Reserve from the denominator of the SLR requirement.6 Due to these problems, there has been a growing consensus that the eSLR requirement should be recalibrated.

The Proposal

The Proposal would change the eSLR requirement that applies to US GSIBs and their depository institution subsidiaries. It would not change the baseline 3% SLR requirement that applies to banking organizations that are designated as Category I, II, or III banking organizations or otherwise are subject to the advanced approaches provisions of the risk-based capital requirements. Nor would it change the leverage capital requirement that applies to most US banking organizations or the community bank leverage ratio requirement that applies to certain, smaller US banking organizations.7 It also would not change the exclusion on certain central bank deposits from the SLR requirement for qualifying custody banks.8

For the 8 US GSIBs, the Proposal would recalibrate the eSLR requirement to equal 50% of the organization's method 1 surcharge calculated under the Federal Reserve's risk-based GSIB surcharge framework, rather than the current requirement of 2%.9

The Proposal would also modify the eSLR requirement for depository institution subsidiaries of US GSIBs from the current 3% threshold to a requirement that is 50% of the parent US GSIB's method 1 surcharge calculation (which would be added to the 3% SLR requirement). Further, the Proposal would remove the eSLR requirement for a depository institution subsidiary of a US GSIB to be considered "well capitalized" under the prompt corrective action framework, and instead, impose the eSLR requirement as a capital requirement (i.e., the institution must satisfy the requirement to avoid restrictions on capital distributions and certain discretionary bonus payments).