ARTICLE
19 February 2025

Reading The Tea Leaves: Regulation Of Consumer Finance And Digital Assets Under The Trump Administration

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
The new Trump administration has issued nearly 150 executive orders, including a number impacting consumer finance and digital assets. As a result, agencies such as the CFPB, OCC, SEC, CFTC, Treasury, and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors are all undergoing significant shifts in policy and approach in these areas.
United States Finance and Banking
Gregory N. Blase,Daniel F. C. Crowley,Andrew C. Glass
+4 Authors

Watch Now

The new Trump administration has issued nearly 150 executive orders, including a number impacting consumer finance and digital assets. As a result, agencies such as the CFPB, OCC, SEC, CFTC, Treasury, and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors are all undergoing significant shifts in policy and approach in these areas.

To appropriately prepare our clients for the changing regulatory landscape, our Public Policy and Law lawyers presented a webinarfocused on consumer financial services, including cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

To view the full details please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gregory N. Blase
Gregory N. Blase
Photo of Daniel F. C. Crowley
Daniel F. C. Crowley
Photo of Ryan T. Carney
Ryan T. Carney
Photo of Andrew C. Glass
Andrew C. Glass
Photo of Richard F. Kerr
Richard F. Kerr
Photo of Cheryl L. Isaac
Cheryl L. Isaac
Photo of Judith E. Rinearson
Judith E. Rinearson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More