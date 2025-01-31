Cross-Trading At A Crossroads

In an article published in The Investment Lawyer, Partner Amy Doberman explains the history of cross-trading guidance and relief, the subsequent reluctance to adopt cross-trading and the eventual interpretive positions and statements that effectively ended cross-trading practices, among other topics.

Originally published by The Investment Lawyer, 24 January 2025

