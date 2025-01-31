ARTICLE
31 January 2025

Cross-Trading At A Crossroads

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
In an article published in The Investment Lawyer, Partner Amy Doberman explains the history of cross-trading guidance and relief, the subsequent reluctance to adopt cross-trading and the eventual interpretive.
United States Finance and Banking
Amy R. Doberman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In an article published in The Investment Lawyer, Partner Amy Doberman explains the history of cross-trading guidance and relief, the subsequent reluctance to adopt cross-trading and the eventual interpretive positions and statements that effectively ended cross-trading practices, among other topics.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published by The Investment Lawyer, 24 January 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Amy R. Doberman
Amy R. Doberman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More