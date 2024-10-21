ARTICLE
21 October 2024

Minnesota AG Secures Order Against Tax Debt Settlement Company

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has secured a court order against Wall & Associates, Inc., and associated individuals (collectively "Wall") for their involvement...
  • Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has secured a court order against Wall & Associates, Inc., and associated individuals (collectively "Wall") for their involvement in an alleged tax debt settlement scheme in violation of Minnesota's Consumer Fraud Act and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
  • According to the Court's order, Wall deceptively claimed that its average client settled tax liability for only 10 percent of what they owed; misled potential clients into thinking that Wall was a law firm, provided legal services, or would prepare and file their tax returns; and falsely claimed Wall was a local company, among other things.
  • The court has ordered Wall to pay civil penalties, restitution, costs, disbursements, and attorneys fees—in amounts to be determined—and permanently enjoined Wall from engaging in deceptive practices in Minnesota. However, the court declined to ban Wall from the tax services market in Minnesota, as "many of Wall's services, if accurately portrayed to the consumer, can be helpful to taxpayers having issues" with tax entities.

