Don't Miss Nevada's Workshop On New Regs For Healthcare Professional Licensing Boards

New regulations are forthcoming that will affect the way boards that oversee healthcare practitioners in the State of Nevada operate. On October 1, 2025, the Nevada Department of Business and Industry (Department), through its Office of Nevada Boards, Commissions, and Councils Standards (Office), issued a notice that it would conduct a workshop on October 17, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. to develop permanent regulations for the Office's administration and oversight of professional licensing boards and commissions within its jurisdiction (each a "Board" and, collectively, the "Boards").

These Boards under the Office's jurisdiction include the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners, Nevada State Board of Nursing, Board of Dental Examiners of Nevada, Nevada State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners, and Nevada State Board of Pharmacy. Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) 232.8415(2). Attending this workshop and submitting written comments in advance allows businesses and individuals potentially affected by these changes to Board operations to understand, participate in, and contribute to the development of these ultimate regulations. The consequences for these Boards may change the way they operate, including the licensing, investigation, and discipline of Nevada-licensed healthcare practitioners and businesses.

The Department has promulgated proposed regulations for the Office, which would be added to Chapter 232 of the Nevada Administrative Code (NAC). These proposed regulations would require Boards to submit regular reports to the Office regarding each Board's licensure and investigative activity, legislative tracking and regulatory updates, and written policies regarding licensure investigation timelines and phases. The proposed regulations also require Boards to adopt and implement measures for reporting financial performance and other activity, imposing controls on financial transactions and data management, and policies for the training of Board members.

The proposed regulations would also require the Boards to adopt and implement the standards created by the Office under these and future regulations, if adopted, regarding Board member election or selection, attendance, and participation. The proposed regulations set out mandatory content for each Board's website and information that must be available to the public, including the instructions for the submission of complaints against licensees.

If adopted, the proposed regulations would result in more standardized policies and procedures across the various Boards. The reporting and oversight functions described in the proposed regulations would also give the Office more insight into the finances and operations of the various Boards, which would be available to the public through the Office.

This workshop will be held at the Department's office at 1818 College Parkway, Suite 103A, Carson City, Nevada 89706. Public comment is allowed and agendized within the Office's notice setting this workshop. Written comments may be provided before 7:00 a.m. PT on October 10.

The Office's workshop notice with information for audiovisual access can be found at the following link: https://www.business.nv.gov/siteassets/content/about/meetings/public-workshop-notice-2-onbbcs-2025-10-17.pdf

The proposed regulations for discussion during the workshop are available at the following link: https://www.business.nv.gov/siteassets/content/about/meetings/proposed-draft-regulations-for-nevadas-title-54-boards.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.