27 March 2025

FINCast Ep. 40 – 21st Century Financial Warfare: Technology, Economy, & National Security (Podcast)

United States Technology
Juan C. Zarate
With global economic alliances shifting and new threats emerging, will the U.S. maintain its dominance in an increasingly complex world?

From cryptocurrency to chips to cyberterrorist threats, the battle for global dominance is no longer just fought on the battlefield—it's playing out in markets, boardrooms, and cyberspace. In this episode, Juan Zarate sits down with Nicholas Brathwaite, founding Managing Partner at Celesta Capital.

We explore how the U.S. has used its economic dominance as a powerful weapon—and whether countries like China and Russia are now using the same playbook to push back. Juan shares insights on the weaponization of the dollar, how financial crime networks are evolving in the digital age, and why strategies around cryptocurrency could either threaten or reinforce U.S. economic power.

The conversation dives into the intersection of technology, economic, and national security strategy, tackling key issues like cyber threats, semiconductor supply chains, and the growing role of AI in financial security.

Photo of Juan C. Zarate
Juan C. Zarate
