28 February 2025

Understanding European Crypto Regulation With Mike Romanenko (Podcast)

Join Josh and Frank as they delve into the complexities of European crypto regulation with special guest Mike Romanenko, Chief Visionary Officer and Co-Founder of Kyrrex.
Joshua Simmons and Frank Scaduto

Join Josh and Frank as they delve into the complexities of European crypto regulation with special guest Mike Romanenko, Chief Visionary Officer and Co-Founder of Kyrrex. They discuss the implications of the MiCA Regulation for the global crypto market and how Kyrrex is navigating this space to simplify crypto access for users worldwide. Josh and Frank also discuss Josh's upcoming role at the U.S. State Department and how the podcast's future will remain in good hands with Frank. Tune in for an insightful discussion on the future of crypto law and regulation.

