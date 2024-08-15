In the ongoing legal saga between Ripple Labs Inc. and the SEC, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District of New York imposed a $125 million fine on Ripple Labs, a provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial services, and restrained the company from violating U.S. securities laws in the future.

The SEC v. Ripple Labs case is a significant precedent in the cryptocurrency and commercial finance legal communities. The dispute centered around whether Ripple's sale of XRP – a cryptocurrency developed, issued and partially managed by Ripple – constituted an unregistered securities offering. The SEC contended that XRP should be classified as a security, and therefore Ripple should have registered its transactions with the SEC. However, Ripple argued that XRP is a digital currency and not a security, asserting that the SEC's application of securities laws to XRP was inappropriate and harmful to innovation in the cryptocurrency space.

On December 22, 2020, the SEC filed an action against Ripple and two of its executives for allegedly using an unregistered digital asset security to raise funds. The SEC charged the defendants with violating the registration provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, seeking injunctive relief, disgorgement with prejudgment interest and civil penalties.

The SEC's lawsuit stated that Ripple and the two executives started raising funds in 2013 by selling XRP digital assets to investors in the United States and other countries in an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering. The term "unregistered" is key to the SEC's allegations because the agency's argument centered around the nature of XRP as digital asset securities and not as a simple cryptocurrency. Additionally, Ripple allegedly gave out billions of XRP in exchange for activities like market-making and labor, contrary to a monetary compensation. In consequence, the complaint alleged that the defendants violated the federal securities laws' registration requirements by not registering or not meeting any of the exemptions to register these kind of transactions.

Ripple disagreed, arguing that it was not adequately notified of its purported violations of registration regulations. Reluctant to categorize XRP as a security, Ripple defiantly challenged the SEC in federal court. Ultimately, the court was not persuaded with this argument entirely.

In Judge Torres' decision on July 13, 2023, the court held that XRP "is not in and of itself 'a contract, transaction, or scheme' that embodies the Howey requirements of an investment contract." Ultimately, the court found that Ripple violated the securities laws in its transactions aimed to offer XRP to institutional buyers such as hedge funds. As we have written in other blog posts, the court held that the secondary market transactions were not securities. Other courts have not followed Judge Torres' analysis as to secondary markets. The disagreement between trial level courts in various cases leaves ultimate resolution on the application of the Howey test to cryptocurrencies to the federal appellate courts and most likely the U.S. Supreme Court, unless congressional legislation arrives first.

Following the summary judgment order from a year ago, the District Court issued the final judgment on August 7, 2024, after nearly four years of litigation. The court's summary judgment found that some of Ripple's transactions involving the exchange or sale of XRP were not considered in violation of the securities laws. However, the court held that XRP tokens sold to institutional investors were in violation of Howey, and awarded the SEC with $125 million civil monetary penalty and issued an injunction barring the company from future violations of Section 5 of the Securities Act.

This decision highlights the ongoing challenges that crypto markets face with regard to U.S. law and regulation. In effect, law and regulation lag behind the pace of industry.

The murky U.S. legal and regulatory landscape makes for challenges for the crypto markets and its participants. While other foreign countries are developing new laws and regulations, the sector waits for the creation of the U.S. crypto framework.

Once that happens, the United States may yet have a chance to be the leading crypto market in the world.

Special thanks to law clerk Laila Salame Khouri for her assistance with this blog post.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.