Yesterday, Michigan families were preparing to comply and adapt to Governor Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-21 ("Stay Home, Stay Safe"). In response, the Michigan Supreme Court issued a Statement, and the State Bar of Michigan also issued an Advisory. To assist you in understanding the impacts, we have outlined the key considerations of "Stay Home, Stay Safe":
- All court orders for child custody, parenting time, and child support remain in effect.
- Individuals may travel as required by a court order which includes transportation of children pursuant to an agreement and/or order.
- Individuals are allowed to leave home to attend legal proceedings for essential or emergency purposes as ordered by a court.
- Deadlines pertaining to case initiation and the filing of responsive pleadings will be extended.
- The courts remain open and available to address essential emergency matters.
- Child support payment processing is expected to continue through the State of Michigan Disbursement Unit. Parents can also make payments through PayNearMe at CVS Pharmacy, Seven Eleven, Family Dollar, and Casey's General Store.
- Parents are encouraged to sign up for MiChildSupport to see their child support case online.
If you find it necessary to adjust or modify parenting time due to the ramifications of "Stay Home, Stay Safe", you are encouraged to cooperate as parents to further the best interest of your child(ren). If an agreement cannot be reached, we remain available to help you.
We hope this resource is a helpful guide in understanding how to best respond to this unprecedented situation. We remain accessible and will be responsive to your needs, questions, and concerns by e-mail, telephone, and video conference.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.