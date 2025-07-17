ARTICLE
17 July 2025

Elevating The Service Industry With Lynda Ellis (Podcast)

Linda S. Ostovitz

In this episode of Real Talk Real Growth, host Linda Ostovitz welcomes Lynda Ellis, owner of Capitol Concierge. They discuss Lynda's journey from joining the company in 1998 to eventually purchasing it and expanding its reach globally. Lynda shares insights into her business philosophy, including the importance of employee satisfaction, transparency, and listening to clients. She also recounts various unique services Capitol Concierge has provided and emphasizes the significance of strategic planning, mentorship, and community involvement. This episode offers valuable lessons on building a successful business through treating employees with respect and fostering strong client relationships.

Podcast Transcript

