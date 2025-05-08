Michele Jochner Explores Appeals Of Family Court Orders

The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country. It is internationally recognized as a model for firms practicing family law and has a primary focus on helping affluent clients solve problems to achieve the best possible results. The firm’s mission of ensuring quality, knowledge and experience to their clients is evident through our wide range of services tailored to our clients’ unique needs.
Why, how, and when should a family court order be appealed?
Partner Michele M. Jochner shares her
insights as one of Illinois' most experienced appellate
attorneys in a new podcast episode with IICLE. She breaks down what
every potential family law appellant should consider before moving
forward, including the practical mechanics, financial factors, and
applicable timelines.