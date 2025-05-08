ARTICLE
8 May 2025

Michele Jochner Explores Appeals Of Family Court Orders

SD
Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP

Contributor

Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP logo
The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country. It is internationally recognized as a model for firms practicing family law and has a primary focus on helping affluent clients solve problems to achieve the best possible results. The firm’s mission of ensuring quality, knowledge and experience to their clients is evident through our wide range of services tailored to our clients’ unique needs.
Explore Firm Details
Partner Michele M. Jochner shares her insights as one of Illinois' most experienced appellate attorneys in a new podcast episode with IICLE. She breaks down what every potential...
United States Illinois Family and Matrimonial
Michele Jochner
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Why, how, and when should a family court order be appealed?

Partner Michele M. Jochner shares her insights as one of Illinois' most experienced appellate attorneys in a new podcast episode with IICLE. She breaks down what every potential family law appellant should consider before moving forward, including the practical mechanics, financial factors, and applicable timelines. ­­

Click here to listen to the full episode!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michele Jochner
Michele Jochner
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More