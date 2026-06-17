Trump Tariff Tracker – June 12, 2026

The Trump Administration continues its aggressive trade and tariff agenda with new Section 301 investigations targeting forced labor policies across 60 economies, while Congress pushes for additional investigations into sugar trade...

Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.

Article Insights

Matthew T. West’s articles from Baker Botts LLP are most popular: with Finance and Tax Executives

with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations industries

While the recent news cycle for the Trump Administration has been dominated by the conflict with Iran and the related effects it has had on oil prices, inflation and the economy in general, the Administration continues to push forward with its trade and tariff agenda.

On Wednesday, June 10, President Trump said he was “not looking to renew” the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, claiming that the U.S. does not “need” either country as a trading partner. He said, “with Mexico and Canada, we have trade deficits. We should have surpluses with them. We don’t need their cars. We don’t need their lumber. We don’t need their energy. We don’t need anything.” The negotiations around the renewal of the USMCA are scheduled to take place next week in Washington, D.C. The USMCA will automatically expire on July 1, 2036, unless all three member countries agree to formally renew it for an additional 16-year term. If the parties do not agree this July to renew the agreement, the USMCA does not immediately end. Instead, it enters annual reviews for up to 10 years. If in that time no agreement to extend is reached, it will expire in 2036. Numerous U.S. industries, including plastics manufacturers and agriculture, and their supporters in Congress, have claimed that the expiration of the USMCA would have wide ranging detrimental effects on the U.S. economy.

The Office of U.S. Trade Representative (“USTR”) has issued its determination in its Section 301 investigation of the anti-forced labor policies and practices of 60 economies. See Federal Register notice of June 5. In a report issued on June 2, the USTR determined that each of the 60 investigated economies failed to impose and effectively enforce forced labor import prohibitions in a manner that is “unreasonable or discriminatory” and which “burdens or restricts U.S. commerce.” As such, the USTR has proposed additional duties on all products of the investigated economies, except as provided in Annex A to the Federal Register notice. These additional duties would range from 10 percent for economies that impose or commit to impose a forced labor import prohibition, and 12.5 percent for all other economies. The USTR will hold hearings about the proposed actions in these investigations on July 7, 2026. Interested persons can submit requests to appear at the hearings, along with a summary of testimony by June 22, 2026. Written comments by interested persons are due by July 6, 2026.

With Section 301 investigations becoming a more favored tool for imposing tariffs, Congress has started to push the USTR to undertake new investigations or enforce existing determinations.

A bipartisan group of Representatives and Senators has called on the USTR to initiate a Section 301 investigation into unfair sugar trade practices by foreign countries and the current efficacy of tariffs and the significant rise in out-of-quota sugar imports.

Forty-eight Republican Representatives have signed a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Greer and Secretary of Commerce Lutnick to move forward with a Section 301 investigation into foreign countries’ drug pricing policies as unfair trading practices that are burdening American patients.

Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) have written a letter to the USTR pressing the Administration to protect American workers and promote domestic ship manufacturing by reimposing the port fees on Chinese vessels that it levied under Section 301 last year before lifting them as part of a deal struck between the U.S. and China.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of June 12, 2026:

This list will be updated as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.