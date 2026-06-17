Trump Tariff Tracker – June 12, 2026

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While the recent news cycle for the Trump Administration has been dominated by the conflict with Iran and the related effects it has had on oil prices, inflation and the economy in general, the Administration continues to push forward with its trade and tariff agenda.
On Wednesday, June 10, President Trump said he was “not looking to renew” the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, claiming that the U.S. does not “need” either country as a trading partner. He said, “with Mexico and Canada, we have trade deficits. We should have surpluses with them. We don’t need their cars. We don’t need their lumber. We don’t need their energy. We don’t need anything.” The negotiations around the renewal of the USMCA are scheduled to take place next week in Washington, D.C. The USMCA will automatically expire on July 1, 2036, unless all three member countries agree to formally renew it for an additional 16-year term. If the parties do not agree this July to renew the agreement, the USMCA does not immediately end. Instead, it enters annual reviews for up to 10 years. If in that time no agreement to extend is reached, it will expire in 2036. Numerous U.S. industries, including plastics manufacturers and agriculture, and their supporters in Congress, have claimed that the expiration of the USMCA would have wide ranging detrimental effects on the U.S. economy.
The Office of U.S. Trade Representative (“USTR”) has issued its determination in its Section 301 investigation of the anti-forced labor policies and practices of 60 economies. See Federal Register notice of June 5. In a report issued on June 2, the USTR determined that each of the 60 investigated economies failed to impose and effectively enforce forced labor import prohibitions in a manner that is “unreasonable or discriminatory” and which “burdens or restricts U.S. commerce.” As such, the USTR has proposed additional duties on all products of the investigated economies, except as provided in Annex A to the Federal Register notice. These additional duties would range from 10 percent for economies that impose or commit to impose a forced labor import prohibition, and 12.5 percent for all other economies. The USTR will hold hearings about the proposed actions in these investigations on July 7, 2026. Interested persons can submit requests to appear at the hearings, along with a summary of testimony by June 22, 2026. Written comments by interested persons are due by July 6, 2026.
With Section 301 investigations becoming a more favored tool for imposing tariffs, Congress has started to push the USTR to undertake new investigations or enforce existing determinations.
A bipartisan group of Representatives and Senators has called on the USTR to initiate a Section 301 investigation into unfair sugar trade practices by foreign countries and the current efficacy of tariffs and the significant rise in out-of-quota sugar imports.
Forty-eight Republican Representatives have signed a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Greer and Secretary of Commerce Lutnick to move forward with a Section 301 investigation into foreign countries’ drug pricing policies as unfair trading practices that are burdening American patients.
Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) have written a letter to the USTR pressing the Administration to protect American workers and promote domestic ship manufacturing by reimposing the port fees on Chinese vessels that it levied under Section 301 last year before lifting them as part of a deal struck between the U.S. and China.
Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of June 12, 2026:
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|60 Countries (see FR Notice)
|
Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to the Failure to Impose and Effectively Enforce a Prohibition on the Importation of Goods Produced with Forced Labor
Proposed 10% to 12.5% ad valorem duty on imports from investigated economies
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|Brazil
|
Section 301: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation
Proposed 25% ad valorem duty on imports from Brazil, with exemptions for certain goods
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|Global
|
Pharmaceuticals – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of patented pharmaceutical products and ingredients.
15% ad valorem duty on subject imports from European Union, Japan, Korea, or Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
Variable rate duties on companies with MFN pricing and/or onshoring agreement will apply.
|
Implemented: 4/2/2026
Effective July 31, 2026, for the companies listed in Annex III; September 29, 2026, for all other companies
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|
Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and certain derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain steel derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt
|
Revised 4/2/2026
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products
CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products
Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
|Global
|
Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and certain derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain aluminum derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt
|
Revised 4/2/2026
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
|Global
|
Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and certain copper derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain copper derivative products
|
Revised 4/2/2026
Implemented: 7/30/2025
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|Global
|
10% ad valorem duty on imports into the U.S. pursuant to Sec. 122 of the Trade Act of 1974
Imports of certain specified items excluded
Imports of USMCA-qualifying products of Canada and Mexico excluded
|
Implemented: 2/20/2026
|Global
|Semiconductors – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of specified semiconductors and derivative products
|
Implemented: 1/14/2026
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|Critical Minerals – trade negotiations directed regarding imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products
|
Implemented: 1/14/2026
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Nicaragua
|
Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Labor Rights, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Rule of Law
January 1, 2026 - 0% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
January 1, 2027 – 10% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
January 1, 2028 – 15% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
|
Implemented:12/12/2025 (effective 1/1/2026)
|Global
|
Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts
10% ad valorem duty on imports of buses and motor coaches
|
Implemented10/17/2025
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|China
|
Section 301: Cranes/Cargo Handling Equipment – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of STS cranes and other cargo handling equipment
|
Implemented10/16/2025 (effective 11/9/2025) Suspended 11/10/2025
|Global
|
Lumber – 10% ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities
Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan
|
Implemented9/29/2025
Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|China
|Section 301: Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers
|
Implemented: 4/17/2025 Suspended 11/10/2025
USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing
USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification
|Global
|
Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets)
Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom
|
Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation with HTS Amendments
Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts
Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs
|
Bangladesh
Cambodia
China
EU
India
Indonesia
Japan
Malaysia
Mexico
Norway
Singapore
South Korea
Switzerland
Taiwan
Thailand
Vietnam
|Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices of Certain Economies Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|Global
|Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|
Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|
Global
[Canada & Mexico Exempt]
|
Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty
Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem
Certain goods excluded
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Revised 11/20/2025
Implemented4/2/2025
Executive Order Establishing Tariffs
Executive Order Revising Tariffs
CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics
Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs
Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment
Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs
Executive Order on India Tariffs
Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates
Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage
Implementing Elements of EU Framework Agreement
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates for China
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates on Certain Agriculture
Executive Order Modifying the Scope of Tariffs on Brazil
Executive Order Modifying Tariffs on India
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash
25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Mexico
|25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|China
|10% ad valorem duty on all products of China (reduced from original rate of 20%)
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 3/4/2025
CBP Fed Reg Notice
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Reducing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|All goods imported from a country determined to be directly or indirectly purchasing, importing, or otherwise acquiring any goods or services from Iran, since February 7, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 2/6/2026
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|All goods imported from a country determined to have sold/provided oil to Cuba since January 30, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 1/29/2026
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented4/2/2025
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|U.K.
|Ad valorem duty on imports from the United Kingdom in response to the U.K.’s digital services tax.
|Proposed: 4/23/2026, announced by President Trump in Oval Office statement.
|Canada
|Aircraft – potential 50% ad valorem duty on imports from Canada
|Proposed: 1/29/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
Netherlands
Norway, Sweden
U.K.
|10% ad valorem duty on imports from designated countries relating to Greenland, to be effective Feb. 1, 2026 with increase to 25% on June 1, 2026
|Proposed: 1/17/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social, walked back on 1/21/2026
|Global
|100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States
|Proposed: 5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|Global
|100% ad valorem duty as “secondary tariffs” on countries that do business with Russia.
|Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump
|Global
|200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation)
|Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs
This list will be updated as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]