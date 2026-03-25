Weekly Sanctions Update: March 23, 2026

The Sanctions Update is compiled by Steptoe's International Trade and Regulatory Compliance team and Steptoe's Strategic Risk team. You can subscribe to receive the Sanctions Update every week through Steptoe's International Compliance Blog and Stepwise Risk Outlook publication home pages.

For more information or advice on any of the developments discussed below, please contact a member of our sanctions team here.

US Developments

OFAC Authorizes Sale of Iranian Oil at Sea

On March 20, 2026, OFAC issued a new general license (GL) U, "Authorizing the Delivery and Sale of Crude Oil and Petroleum Products of Iranian-Origin Loaded on Vessels as of March 20, 2026." GL U permits transactions otherwise prohibited under a number of US sanctions programs, including the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (ITSR), that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the sale, delivery, or offloading of crude oil or petroleum products of Iranian origin loaded onto any vessel, including certain blocked vessels, on or before 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), March 20, 2026. The authorization under GL U extends until April 19, 2026.

Notably, GL U explicitly authorizes transactions that involve the importation into the United States of crude oil and petroleum products of Iranian oil, where such importation is ordinarily incident and necessary to the sale, delivery, or offloading of such crude oil or petroleum products authorized by this general license.

GL U largely mirrors Russia-related GL 134 that OFAC issued on March 12, 2026 authorizing similar transactions for Russian origin oil (though that GL does not explicitly authorize importation into the United States). We discussed GL 134 in more detail in our prior Sanctions Update from March 16, 2026. Both GL U and GL 134 are intended to stabilize energy markets after the conflict with Iran has caused significant disruptions in the flow of oil resulting in energy rationing around the globe. During an interview with Fox News on March 19, 2026, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent noted that the sanctions relief would increase the physical supply of oil to offset what is currently prevented from transiting through the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the conflict in Iran.

GL U does not authorize any transaction involving a person in or organized under the laws of North Korea, Cuba, the Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, or a transaction involving any entity that it owned or controlled by or in a joint venture with any such person. On March 19, 2026, OFAC amended GL 134 to include a similar provision. The new GL 134A, includes the same restriction with the addition of persons in or organized under the laws of Iran.

US Authorizes Additional Transactions Involving Venezuela

The US has continued to revise and expand authorizations for transactions with or concerning Venezuela following the ousting of former President Nicolás Maduro and amid the global energy crisis stemming from the conflict in Iran.

General License 52

On March 18, 2026, OFAC issued new GL 52, "Authorizing Certain Transactions Involving Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A." GL 52 permits all transactions prohibited by Executive Order (EO) 13884 or EO 13850 involving Venezuela's state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. ("PdVSA"), or any entity in which PdVSA owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest ("PdVSA Entities"), by an established US entity, subject to certain restrictions.

Similar to other Venezuela-related GLs issued by OFAC in recent months, GL 52 requires that any contract for transactions with PdVSA or PdVSA Entities pursuant to the GL be governed by US law, and that any dispute resolution under said contract occur in the United States. Any monetary payments to blocked persons, excluding payments for local taxes, permits, or fees, must also be made into Foreign Government Deposit Funds, or any other account as instructed by the Treasury Department.

GL 52 does not permit transactions otherwise prohibited by the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations (VSR), including transactions prohibited by EO 13808 related to bonds and certain other debts of the Government of Venezuela (GoV) or PdVSA, as well as transactions prohibited by EO 13835, such as those related to the sale, transfer, assignment, or pledging as collateral by the GoV of any equity interest in PdVSA, PdVSA Entities, or entities in which the GoV holds a 50 percent or greater ownership interest. GL 52 also does not permit transactions involving individuals or entities identified on the List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (the "SDN List") or entities subject to blocking sanctions under OFAC's 50 percent rule, excluding PdVSA and PdVSA Entities.

Two new FAQs help clarify the terms of GL 52.

FAQ 1245 discusses the types of transactions authorized by GL 52 .

FAQ 1246 makes explicit the fact that GL 52 does not authorize the sale of certain shares of CITGO that are the subject of Crystallex International Corp. v. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and that a specific license would still be required before any such sale.

In a post to X, the Treasury Department stated that GL 52 will benefit the US and Venezuela, while also supporting the global energy market by increasing the supply of available oil.

General License 5V

On March 19, 2026, OFAC issued an amended GL 5V, "Authorizing Certain Transactions Related to the Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. 2020 8.5 Percent Bond on or After May 5, 2026." GL 5V is the most recent extension in a long-running delay in the effective day of GL 5's authorization of transactions related to, the provision of financing for, and other dealings in the PdVSA 2020 8.5 Percent Bond that are prohibited by EO 13835, as amended. GL 5V further postpones the effective date of the authorization until May 5, 2026. In addition to GL 5V, OFAC issued an amended FAQ 595.

OFAC Designates Hizballah Money Laundering Network

On March 20, 2026, OFAC designated a network of 16 individuals and entities allegedly led by Hizballah financier Alaa Hassan Hamieh in efforts to launder and raise funds for Hizballah's finance team. Treasury said that the sanctioned individuals and entities, which are located in Lebanon, Syria, Poland, Slovenia, Qatar, and Canada, are estimated to have collectively enabled diversion of over $100 million to Hizballah, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) and Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

OFAC's designations follow similarly targeted actions against fundraisers and enablers of Iranian terrorist proxies on March 12 and February 10, 2026.

Treasury Removes Numerous Persons from SDN List

On March 18, 2026, OFAC removed the following Russian, Turkish, and Emirati individuals and entities from the SDN List that were previously sanctioned pursuant to EO 14024:

Evgeniya Tyurikova , who was previously sanctioned on February 24, 2023, for allegedly being a senior official at US-designated Sberbank;

, who was previously sanctioned on February 24, 2023, for allegedly being a senior official at US-designated Sberbank; Boris Vorontsov , who was previously sanctioned on November 2, 2023, for allegedly being an official at a Russian state-owned corporation;

, who was previously sanctioned on November 2, 2023, for allegedly being an official at a Russian state-owned corporation; Berk Turken and two of his Türkiye-based firms, Turken Digital and BSB Group , which were previously sanctioned on November 2, 2023, for allegedly enabling Russian intelligence services to procure technology for sanctioned entities, including through transactions with US-designated TBS and Andrey Vladimirovich Timoshin; and

and two of his Türkiye-based firms, and , which were previously sanctioned on November 2, 2023, for allegedly enabling Russian intelligence services to procure technology for sanctioned entities, including through transactions with US-designated TBS and Andrey Vladimirovich Timoshin; and Futuris FZE, which was previously sanctioned on December 12, 2023, for allegedly shipping technologies to Russia, including fuses, metal cutting equipment, and electrical equipment, and for having been used by US-designated AK Microtech to circumvent sanctions and purchase microelectronics equipment on its behalf.

On March 20, 2026, OFAC removed the following persons and entities from the SDN List that were previously sanctioned under either EO 14024 or the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Sanctions Regulations ("SDNTK"), codified at 31 C.F.R. Part 598.

Imre Laszlocki , who was previously sanctioned on April 12, 2023, for allegedly being a ranking official on the management board of US-designated IIB Capital;

, who was previously sanctioned on April 12, 2023, for allegedly being a ranking official on the management board of US-designated IIB Capital; Gilad Piflaks , who was previously sanctioned on February 1, 2023, for allegedly being part of the network of US-designated Igor Zimenkov and the child of US-designated Maks Piflaks;

, who was previously sanctioned on February 1, 2023, for allegedly being part of the network of US-designated Igor Zimenkov and the child of US-designated Maks Piflaks; Yurii Korzhavin and Lidiya Korzhavina , who were previously sanctioned on May 1, 2024, for allegedly being shareholders of US-designated Elfor TL;

and , who were previously sanctioned on May 1, 2024, for allegedly being shareholders of US-designated Elfor TL; Reliable Freight Services FZCO , which was previously sanctioned on December 12, 2023, for allegedly having shipped items such as x-ray systems, batteries, and aircraft parts and components to Russia; and

, which was previously sanctioned on December 12, 2023, for allegedly having shipped items such as x-ray systems, batteries, and aircraft parts and components to Russia; and Cesar Gastelum Serrano and his brothers, Alfred Gastelum Serrano and Guadalupe Candelario Gastelum Serrano, who were previously designated on December 23, 2014, for their roles in allegedly trafficking cocaine for the Sinaloa Cartel, an SDGT and FTO.

Treasury did not provide a comment on why these persons and entities were removed from the SDN List. For the Russia-related de-listings, these follow similarly focused actions taken by OFAC on March 13, March 6, and February 27, 2026. Although the recent de-listings remove only a small minority of SDNs sanctioned under EO 14024, these recent actions suggest that OFAC has adopted a faster pace of removals for certain sanctioned persons.

Brokerage Firm Settles with OFAC for Apparent Violations of Multiple Sanctions Programs

On March 17, 2026, OFAC announced that a US-based brokerage firm that operates online securities trading platforms, TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation"), has entered into a settlement agreement with OFAC for $1,110,661, for their potential civil liability for 481 apparent violations of multiple sanctions programs, including those related to Iran, Syria, and Russia. OFAC said that TradeStation's apparent violations were voluntarily self-disclosed and non-egregious.

According to OFAC, from June 21, 2021, to June 15, 2022, TradeStation provided investment services to customers in Iran, Syria, and the Crimea region of Ukraine ("Crimea") due to a series of compliance control failures which allowed those customers to execute securities-related transactions. Specifically, TradeStation failed to consistently employ effective geo-blocking technology to deny users in sanctioned jurisdictions access to TradeStation's systems.

OFAC said that this case highlights the importance for financial institutions and other firms to deploy testing mechanisms to ensure that compliance tools are adequately implemented and functioning as intended. OFAC further said that even the "most well-designed" sanctions compliance programs can be rendered "wholly ineffectual" by human and technical error, and that broker-dealers, specifically, who use real-time order placement and trade execution platforms, should consider "appropriate investments" to ensure modernization of their compliance solutions.

UK Developments

OFSI Issues New General Licence Relating to Kazakh Oil

OFSI has issued General Licence INT/2026/9247168 (GL), which allows persons required to comply with UK sanctions, PJSC Transneft and its subsidiaries to engage in any activity in relation to the supply, purchase, transportation or delivery of crude oil within commodity code 2709 that originated in Kazakhstan, provided that the oil is not owned by a person connected with Russia and is only being loaded in, departing from, or transiting through Russia. Relevant UK financial institutions are also authorised to process payments in accordance with such transactions. Any persons intending to use the GL should review and comply with its limitations and usage requirements.

EU Developments

EU Council Updates Sanctions Listing Targeting Actions Undermining the Territorial Integrity, Sovereignty, and Independence of Ukraine

The EU Council announced new listings regarding the sanctions framework in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine. Nine individuals linked to the Bucha massacre during February and March 2022 were added to the sanctions list. The newly sanctioned individuals include high-ranking Russian military commanders, such as Colonel General Aleksandr Chayko, who was the lead commander in Ukraine when Russian troops entered Bucha.

The EU sanctions regime currently applies to approximately 2,600 persons and entities targeted in response to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine. The restrictive measures include asset freezes, travel bans, and prohibitions on making funds or economic resources available to the listed individuals and entities.

EU Council Adds Four Individuals to Sanctions List Targeting Russia's Hybrid Threats

The EU Council adopted restrictive measures against four additional individuals responsible for Russia's continued hybrid activities, in particular Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI) targeting the EU and its Member States and partners. Among those sanctioned are Russian propagandists and media figures who have played a key role in propagating disinformation aimed at justifying Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

With this update, EU sanctions in response to Russia's destabilizing actions now apply to a total of 69 individuals and 17 entities.

EU Council Amends Sanctions Listing Targeting Cyber-attacks against the EU and its Member States

The EU Council designated three entities and two individuals under its horizontal sanctions framework addressing cyber-attacks. Established in 2019 following the Council's conclusions on the framework for a joint diplomatic response to malicious cyber activities (the so-called Cyber Diplomacy Toolbox), the sanctions framework provides for targeted restrictive measures to deter and respond to cyber-attacks that pose an external threat to the European Union or its Member States.

The newly listed entities include two Chinese companies involved in large-scale hacking campaigns targeting EU infrastructure and devices, as well as an Iranian company responsible for data breaches, disinformation operations during the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the compromise of communications services affecting EU citizens. With these additions, the sanctions framework targeting cyber-attacks now extends to a total of 19 individuals and 7 entities.

EU Council Sanctions 19 Iranian Officials and Entities Responsible for Serious Human Rights Violations

On March 16, the EU Council adopted restrictive measures against an additional 16 individuals and three entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran. This move follows High Representative of the EU Kaja Kallas' announcement of updated sanctions against Iran, as reported in our March 16 Sanctions Update.

Among the new listings are Iran's Deputy Minister of the Interior for Security and Law Enforcement Affairs, and various commanders of local branches of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directly involved in the violent repression of the street protests that began in December 2025. In addition, the EU Council has listed members of the judiciary who participated in prosecutions against civil and social activists, journalists, and political activists critical of the Islamic Republic. The listings also include the head of the Organization for Prisons and Security and Educational Measures of the Islamic Republic of Iran, under whose tenure serious human rights violations have been documented throughout Iranian prisons.

Restrictive measures under the EU sanctions regime for serious human rights abuses and violations in Iran now apply to a total of 263 individuals and 53 entities.

Asia-Pacific Developments

Beijing Signals Rubio Sanctions Unlikely to Obstruct Official Diplomatic Travel

Chinese authorities confirmed that Beijing is in communication with Washington regarding a potential US‑China leaders' summit, while indicating that China's existing sanctions on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio may not impede his entry into China should he accompany President Donald Trump. Speaking at a regular press briefing, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that the sanctions imposed on Rubio in 2020 were linked to his statements and actions during his tenure as a US senator, suggesting they would not necessarily apply in the context of official diplomatic travel. The comments followed US media reports that President Trump had raised the possibility of delaying a planned visit to China amid broader geopolitical discussions, including maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides confirming ongoing diplomatic engagement ahead of the proposed summit.

Asian Russian Fuel Oil Imports Rise Following Temporary US Sanctions Waiver

Asian imports of Russian fuel oil are set to reach record levels in March 2026, following a temporary easing of US sanctions that allows the sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products stranded at sea prior to March 12, according to shipping data cited by market analysts. More than three million tonnes of Russian fuel oil are expected to arrive in Asia this month, with Southeast Asia and China identified as the primary destinations, as buyers seek alternative supplies amid disruptions to Middle Eastern energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Against this backdrop, South Korea has also indicated it is discussing with domestic companies the possibility of resuming imports of Russian crude oil, citing energy security concerns and referring to recent adjustments in sanctions enforcement, after having halted such imports in December 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Indian Refiners Assess Iranian Crude Access Under Temporary US Sanctions Waiver

Indian refiners are considering a resumption of Iranian crude oil purchases following the issuance of a temporary US sanctions waiver allowing the sale of Iranian oil already at sea, according to market sources. The 30‑day authorization applies to cargoes loaded on or before March 20 and discharged by April 19, and represents the third such waiver since the onset of the US‑Iran conflict. Refining companies in India have indicated that any purchases would be subject to government guidance and clarity on payment and compliance mechanisms, while refiners elsewhere in Asia are also assessing whether Iranian supplies can be accessed under the limited sanctions relief. The potential return of Iranian oil follows similar short‑term adjustments to sanctions enforcement affecting Russian energy flows, as Asian buyers seek to manage supply disruptions linked to instability in West Asia and constraints on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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