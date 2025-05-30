At The Wheel: An Automotive Roundup – May 2025

Welcome to the May edition of At the Wheel: An Automotive Roundup, where we showcase the latest insights and thought leadership from Dykema's Automotive and Transportation Industry Group. Get a closer look at the issues and trends driving change across the automotive industry, along with a preview of upcoming webinars and events you won't want to miss.
- This Week in Tariffs: A weekly guide with
Dykema's Tina Toma highlighting the latest developments
in tariff policy and how they could impact the automotive industry.
- Ep. 2 (April 30, 2025)
The White House just unveiled two major policy shifts aimed at softening the impact of automotive tariffs. What do they mean for OEMs and suppliers? Learn more about cumulative tariffs, the new tariff credit available for U.S.-assembled vehicles, and more.
- Ep. 3 (May 7, 2025)
25% tariffs on auto parts are now in effect, so what should legal and sourcing teams be doing right now? Tina explains how the latest changes to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule are affecting classification strategies, supply chain planning, and internal compliance systems—and why customs scrutiny may be just beginning.
- Ep. 4 (May 14, 2025)
Another 90-day tariff pause. A turning point or déjà vu? Recently, the U.S. and China agreed to temporarily lower tariffs and continue trade talks. But if history is any guide, this window may close fast. Tina explains why past pauses haven't stuck—and what businesses should be doing now to manage the uncertainty.
- Ep. 5 (May 21, 2025)
What happens when a customs mistake becomes an FCA liability? The DOJ is using the False Claims Act to target importers for customs fraud, and the penalties go far beyond CBP fines. Treble damages, whistleblower actions, and criminal exposure are all on the table. Dykema's Jennifer Beidel joins Tina as they break down what's triggering enforcement and how to protect your company.
- Dykema Drives Auto Webinars: Our attorneys
take the wheel and share their insights about the pressing legal
challenges and trends facing the automotive industry this year and
potentially for years to come. Recent sessions include:
- Session #3 The Third Quake: Tariffs
and International Trade Regulation in 2025 (May 15,
2025)
Speakers Tim McCarthy, Tina Toma, and Darren Chen discussed tariff rules and processes, compliance considerations, recent developments, procurement strategies, and export controls, specifically on AI Chip, and sanctions in particular countries.
- Importers Beware: DOJ Escalates Customs Fraud
Enforcement Under FCA (May 8, 2025)
The DOJ is increasingly using the False Claims Act to pursue customs fraud, recently bringing high-profile actions and settlements against companies accused of underpaying duties through misclassification, undervaluation, and false declarations. These cases signal growing enforcement risks for importers and highlight the serious consequences of failing to ensure accurate customs reporting. Learn the key takeaways and connect with Dykema's team of experienced attorneys!
Upcoming
- Dykema Drives Auto Webinar, Session #4 –
If Not China, Where? The State of IP in Asia's Alternatives on
June 19, 2025. Register here.
As automotive companies reevaluate their global strategies, many are looking beyond China for R&D, manufacturing, and market expansion. While China has long offered low costs and a skilled workforce, rising expenses, limited market access, and ongoing IP enforcement challenges are prompting a shift. Tom Moga will explore alternative destinations in Southeast Asia and share how lessons learned in China can help automotive businesses make more informed decisions abroad.
- Registration is Open! Dykema Drives: Automotive Legal Summit 2025 |
Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | M1 Concourse | Pontiac,
Mich.
Dykema's Automotive Legal Summit is back, bringing together legal and business leaders across the auto industry. Join us for a one-day summit featuring legal insights, dynamic panels, and networking with peers. We'll explore what's reshaping the automotive industry and cut through the noise on risks and real strategies. Then, shift gears and feel the thrill of M1's exclusive driving attractions. Learn more and register today!
Preview of sessions:
- Built to Comply: Emissions, EV Mandates, and the New
Regulatory Engine
Grant Gilezan and Andrea Cascarilla unpack key environmental regulations impacting the auto industry plus PFAS updates.
- Immigration Under the Hood: Legal Shifts Affecting Auto
Talent
James Prappas and Jim Aldrich cover the latest developments in immigration law affecting automotive hiring and workforce strategy.
