The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued new guidelines to assist deemed export applicants in obtaining licenses. The guidelines primarily apply to employment situations; however, they also address other situations such as the release of controlled technology to foreign students participating in research.

The guidelines cover basic requirements for applying and renewal and include an application checklist.

Background on Licenses for Deemed Exports/Reexports

The obligation to obtain an export license from BIS before releasing controlled technology to a foreign person is informally referred to as a "deemed" export. The release is considered an export to the person's country or countries of nationality.

The Export Administration Regulations (EAR), Section 734.13, defines a deemed export as releasing or otherwise transferring "technology" or "source code" to a foreign person in the United States.

Typical organizations using deemed export licenses include universities, research institutions, bio-chemical firms, medical organizations, and computer companies.

New Guidance

The basic guidance for filling out license applications is set forth in Supplement 1 to part 748 of the EAR. The new guidelines supplement the basic guidance and are intended to assist licensing officers in reviewing license applications more efficiently.

Basic Requirements

The guidelines reiterate that applicants must include all the necessary information and documentation required when submitting a license application. BIS will return applications with insufficient information.

Basic documentation required:

Legible copies of passport, visa, and work authorization

Letter of Explanation (LOE)

Resume

Technology Control Plan (TCP)

SNAP-R Best Practices

SNAP-R is an electronic portal facilitated by BIS that allows individuals and organizations to process and track license applications. The guidelines provide best practices when submitting an application through this portal including:

Do not use acronyms

Do not list a P.O. box for required address

Include a detailed description of the end-use of the technology

Identify the technology by its Export Control Classification Number (ECCN), not by its trade name

Letter of Explanation

Applicants must submit a separate letter of explanation (LOE) when submitting an application. According to the guidelines, the LOE should include:

Copies of the foreign person's valid passport

The address where the technology will be released

A description of all uses and applications for the technology

The form in which the technology will be released

The availability abroad of comparable foreign technology

Resume

The license application must include a complete resume of the foreign person. The resume information is considered in the application process to assess the risk that the technology in question could be diverted to unauthorized uses or users.

The resume should include:

Personal background information

Educational and vocational background

Employment history

Research history

Military service

Special information (any special considerations that BIS should take into account)

Review of Deemed Export Applications

BIS's policy is to approve deemed export license applications provided that there is no unacceptable risk that the technology will be diverted to unauthorized users and that the applicant agrees to comply with the applicable conditions on the license.

