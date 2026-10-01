Texas Governor Abbott Directs TCEQ To Freeze All Data Center Permits In A Whole-of-Government Action

Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to immediately halt all environmental permits for data center projects, expanding a statewide regulatory freeze that now encompasses power, water, and environmental approvals. This directive establishes strict operational mandates requiring data centers to fully fund infrastructure costs, report all resource consumption...

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On September 21, 2026, Governor Greg Abbott issued a new directive to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), ordering an immediate halt to the issuance of all environmental permits for data center projects.

This action marks a significant expansion from the state’s initial grid interconnection audit and related directives to the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB), into a statewide, multi-agency permitting standstill spanning power, water, and environmental approvals.

1. Who is the TCEQ and What Permits Do They Oversee?

The TCEQ is the primary environmental regulatory agency for the State of Texas. It is tasked with protecting public health and natural resources by issuing permits, monitoring compliance, and enforcing state and federal environmental laws.

For data center developers, TCEQ authorization is typically required across several key operational areas prior to construction and energization, including:

Air Quality Permits: Authorization (such as Standard Permits or New Source Review permits) for backup diesel or natural gas generators, fuel storage tanks, associated emissions, and possibly for co-located power generation.

Authorization (such as Standard Permits or New Source Review permits) for backup diesel or natural gas generators, fuel storage tanks, associated emissions, and possibly for co-located power generation. Industrial Wastewater Permits: Authorization for the discharge of cooling tower blowdown, hydrostatic test water, and other industrial wastewater.

Authorization for the discharge of cooling tower blowdown, hydrostatic test water, and other industrial wastewater. Stormwater Permits: General permits for stormwater discharges associated with construction activities and permanent site operations.

General permits for stormwater discharges associated with construction activities and permanent site operations. Water Rights & Protection: Regulatory oversight regarding surface water use and diversions.

2. Key Provisions of the September 21 Directive

Immediate Permit Freeze: TCEQ is instructed to pause the issuance of all pending and new permits for data center projects until the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) completes its interconnection review and audit that Governor Abbott directed in August. Whole-of-Government Standstill: The Governor explicitly states that no state agency may move forward with regulatory approvals for data centers until the grid and water audits conducted by ERCOT, the Public Utility Commission (PUC), and the TWDB. It is not yet known whether this standstill will extend to agencies that regulate other aspects of data center development, such as the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (which regulates industrialized building manufacturers that provide buildings for data center projects). Cross-Agency Water Enforcement: The Governor reiterates that TWDB has been directed to compel data centers to comply with water use reporting requirements, enforce legal penalties for past non-compliance, and partner with ERCOT on water use audits. Strict Funding, Consumer Protection, and Operational Mandates: The directive confirms non-negotiable conditions for data centers in Texas previously mentioned by the Governor: Infrastructure Costs: Projects must fully cover all electrical infrastructure costs and yield lower residential electricity bills. Water Resources, Power Consumption, & Setbacks: Data centers must not draw water needed by local communities, must report all electricity and water consumption, and must adhere to local community setback requirements. Elimination of Financial Incentives: Governor Abbott announced plans to partner with the Texas Legislature to eliminate all financial incentives for data centers. Agency Compliance Deadline: Engaging TCEQ to align permitting decisions ahead of upcoming legislative changes, the Governor instructs TCEQ to submit a formal progress and compliance report to the Governor’s office by Monday, October 19, 2026.

3. What Data Center Developers and Financiers Need to Know

Comprehensive Project Delays: Obtaining an ERCOT queue position or power agreement are no longer the sole bottlenecks for data center projects. Even projects with secured power cannot construct or operate without required TCEQ permits, effectively stopping development timelines across all state regulatory bodies.

Obtaining an ERCOT queue position or power agreement are no longer the sole bottlenecks for data center projects. Even projects with secured power cannot construct or operate without required TCEQ permits, effectively stopping development timelines across all state regulatory bodies. Dual ERCOT & TCEQ Dependency: ERCOT’s verification audit—which involves Requests for Information on commercial readiness and community impacts for loads of 25 MW or more—is expected to take several months. TCEQ permits will remain locked until ERCOT and TWDB publish their final findings.

ERCOT’s verification audit—which involves Requests for Information on commercial readiness and community impacts for loads of 25 MW or more—is expected to take several months. TCEQ permits will remain locked until ERCOT and TWDB publish their final findings. Re-evaluating Project Economics: Lenders and sponsors must factor in the potential loss of local tax abatements and state grants, along with higher capital expenditure requirements to cover 100% of grid interconnection infrastructure and non-potable water or closed-loop cooling systems.

Lenders and sponsors must factor in the potential loss of local tax abatements and state grants, along with higher capital expenditure requirements to cover 100% of grid interconnection infrastructure and non-potable water or closed-loop cooling systems. Immediate Audit Compliance: Developers must ensure that all historical and current water and energy usage data submitted to TWDB and ERCOT is complete and accurate. Submitting false or incomplete information carries severe regulatory penalties and queue disqualification.

Developers must ensure that all historical and current water and energy usage data submitted to TWDB and ERCOT is complete and accurate. Submitting false or incomplete information carries severe regulatory penalties and queue disqualification. A Delay, Not a Death Knell: The Governor’s directive is a forceful action which will undoubtedly cause delays to some projects. However, it should not be read as state government opposition to data centers; rather, the Governor sets out general principles for data center development that some in the industry already support. As these principles become more widely adopted, the pace of project development in Texas should normalize.

About Foley’s Data Center Team

Foley’s Data Center team advises developers, operators, investors, lenders, power providers, and other stakeholders on all aspects of data center development and operations. Leveraging experience across real estate, construction, energy, finance, regulatory, tax, and environmental matters, the team helps clients navigate the complex challenges and opportunities shaping the future of digital infrastructure.

About Foley’s Texas Government Solutions Group

Foley’s Texas Government Solutions team provides clients with unparalleled legal and legislative representation and counseling. The attorneys and lobbyists manage legislative and regulatory proposals at the Texas Capitol and before state agencies. The group counsels clients regarding key governmental processes and areas of law based upon decades of collective legal or governmental experience. Our Austin office is also home to a unique federal, state, and local government enforcement defense and investigations (GEDI) and litigation defense team, as well as several members of Foley’s national State Attorneys General practice.

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