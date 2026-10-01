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1 October 2026

Companion Bill To Senate Safer Choice Program Authorization Act Introduced In The House

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Bergeson & Campbell

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Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
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Representatives Scott Peters and Mariannette Miller-Meeks have introduced legislation to formally authorize and strengthen the EPA's Safer Choice Program, which provides a voluntary framework for evaluating chemical safety in consumer products. The bill aims to establish permanent congressional authorization for a program that has operated for decades without formal legislative backing, while adding new protections and transparency measures.
United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
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On September 24, 2026, Representatives Scott Peters (D-CA) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (R-IA) introduced the Safer Choice Program Authorization Act (H.R. 10591), legislation to codify formally and strengthen the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Safer Choice Program. Peters’s September 25, 2026, press release states that the Safer Choice Program “gives producers a voluntary framework to evaluate the human health, environmental, and economic effects of the chemicals and technologies they use. This also helps consumers identify safer alternatives for cleaning and other products.” The press release notes that the Safer Choice Program “has helped drive innovation in safer chemistry for decades but has never been formally authorized by Congress. The Safer Choice Program Authorization Act would permanently authorize the program so that producers have clear health and safety standards and consumers can rely on a trusted federal label for safer products.” The bill would:

  • Formally authorize EPA’s Safer Choice and Design for the Environment (DfE) programs;
  • Maintain rigorous, science-based standards for participating products;
  • Strengthen protections against conflicts of interest in product reviews;
  • Ensure continued maintenance of EPA’s Safer Chemical Ingredients List; and
  • Support transparency, stakeholder engagement, and public access to safer product information.

More information on the Senate bill is available in our June 4, 2026, blog item.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
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Carla Hutton
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