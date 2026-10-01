Companion Bill To Senate Safer Choice Program Authorization Act Introduced In The House

On September 24, 2026, Representatives Scott Peters (D-CA) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (R-IA) introduced the Safer Choice Program Authorization Act (H.R. 10591), legislation to codify formally and strengthen the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Safer Choice Program. Peters’s September 25, 2026, press release states that the Safer Choice Program “gives producers a voluntary framework to evaluate the human health, environmental, and economic effects of the chemicals and technologies they use. This also helps consumers identify safer alternatives for cleaning and other products.” The press release notes that the Safer Choice Program “has helped drive innovation in safer chemistry for decades but has never been formally authorized by Congress. The Safer Choice Program Authorization Act would permanently authorize the program so that producers have clear health and safety standards and consumers can rely on a trusted federal label for safer products.” The bill would:

Formally authorize EPA’s Safer Choice and Design for the Environment (DfE) programs;

Maintain rigorous, science-based standards for participating products;

Strengthen protections against conflicts of interest in product reviews;

Ensure continued maintenance of EPA’s Safer Chemical Ingredients List; and

Support transparency, stakeholder engagement, and public access to safer product information.

More information on the Senate bill is available in our June 4, 2026, blog item.