U.S. Packaging EPR: What Producers Need To Know Now

What You Need to Know:

Confirm producer status in every EPR state where you sell, complete state-by-state registration with the designated producer responsibility organization, and calendar near-term milestones to avoid sales prohibitions tied to program launch dates.





Stand up SKU/component-level packaging data (material, weight, post-consumer recycled content, and recyclability), redesign packaging to align with eco modulated fee incentives, and update contracts with suppliers, licensees, and private label partners to allocate obligations and secure verifiable data.





Budget for PRO dues and reporting beginning as early as 2025–2027, depending on the state, monitor evolving rulemakings and standardized materials lists, and understand that noncompliance can trigger escalating daily penalties, audits, and loss of market access.

Introduction

Extended Producer Responsibility ("EPR") laws are moving across the United States, with seven (7) states already enacting programs and additional states advancing proposals. The choice for companies that make, import, distribute, or sell packaged goods is simple: treat packaging EPR as a multistate operational program now or risk paying more and potentially losing market access as state programs phase in.

EPR: What It Is and Where It Started

EPR is a policy model that assigns producers a lifecycle role in managing the end-of-life of products and packaging they put into the market. The United States has a history of EPR in other product categories—such as electronics, paint, mattresses, lighting, and batteries—but packaging now represents the most consequential expansion for consumer goods, retail, and food service sectors.

As local governments face rising recycling costs and stagnant diversion rates, while consumer brands and retailers operate across state lines, EPR seeks to fund reliable recycling access, standardize collection lists, and temper problematic design choices by aligning fees with material impacts. That alignment, often called eco modulation, creates financial rewards for readily recyclable packaging, while imposing higher dues on hard to recycle formats.

The National Landscape: Enacted Programs and Shared Structure

Seven (7) states, Maine, Oregon, Colorado, California, Minnesota, Maryland, and Washington, have enacted packaging EPR statutes, and several others are actively considering bills or conducting feasibility studies. Despite state-by-state variation, these laws are similar overall. Producers must register and either join a PRO or submit an approved individual plan; they must report detailed data on covered materials placed on the market in the state; and they must pay fees that fund system improvements and reimburse local governments or service providers.

Most programs cover packaging and paper products for consumer-facing channels, with carveouts for medical and hazardous product containers, long-term durable protective packaging, and de minimis producers below revenue or tonnage thresholds. Producer status follows a tiered hierarchy that assigns responsibility to the brand owner first, then to a licensee, manufacturer, importer, or distributor if the brand owner lacks a U.S. presence. Several states also exclude packaging used solely in business-to-business transport or distribution.

While each statute takes a different path to performance accountability, most require a state-approved plan that sets recycling or recovery goals, standardizes what is accepted statewide, and funds infrastructure to increase capture and reduce contamination. Those plans are paired with annual reporting and agency oversight.

Timelines and Milestones: What Happens When, and Where

Several states have already required producer registration and data reporting, and fee invoices began issuing in 2025. Others are moving toward program launch later in the decade. The table below highlights key dates drawn from current programs and guidance.

To view a breakdown of EPR milestones and effective dates for California, Colorado, Oregon, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, and Washington, click here.

The broader legislative horizon is dynamic. Proposals have advanced or are expected to be reintroduced in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia, with new bills emerging in states such as New Hampshire and Wisconsin. Several jurisdictions are completing feasibility studies or needs assessments that often serve as precursors to legislation. In practical terms, companies should plan on additional states passing packaging EPR in the next two to three legislative sessions, with first obligations often arriving 12 to 24 months after enactment.

How These Programs Work in Practice

The operational heart of EPR is the producer responsibility plan executed by the designated PRO. Producers join the PRO, report detailed data on covered materials by state, typically by weight and material type at the component, and pay dues levied by the PRO under a state-approved fee schedule. Those dues fund a suite of activities enumerated in the plan, including reimbursement to local governments or qualified service providers for net eligible costs, consumer education, investments in collection and sorting, and market development for recycled feedstocks.

Fee structures are increasingly eco-modulated to reflect recyclability, recycled content, and toxicity considerations. Packaging designed for ready recyclability under a state's standardized collection list, with higher post consumer recycled content, can earn lower dues, while multilayer films, problematic resins, or non recoverable formats tend to incur higher fees.

Agency oversight is robust. State environmental agencies review and approve plans, monitor annual reports, update lists of minimum recyclable or compostable materials, and audit producer-reported data. Advisory boards comprising local governments, recyclers, environmental groups, and business representatives provide ongoing input, and agencies can require plan amendments if performance lags or if materials lists need updating to reflect infrastructure progress.

Business Impacts: Who Is Affected and How

The most directly affected entities are brand owners whose names and marks appear on consumer-facing packaged products sold in covered states. Private label retailers, importers, distributors, and licensees can be responsible under state producer hierarchies when the brand owner lacks a U.S. presence or when contracts shift obligations. For these companies, the obligations are recurring operational requirements that include PRO membership, annual data collection and reporting to state specifications, and fee payments that scale with volume and material characteristics.

Packaging manufacturers and converters will feel strong second-order effects. PRO dues that reward recyclability and recycled content are already driving demand toward materials and formats that sort cleanly, have established end markets, and incorporate verified post-consumer content. Suppliers with the ability to document material attributes and recycled content will gain an advantage as producers seek to validate lower-fee packaging profiles.

Logistics and B2B sectors should assess scope boundaries carefully, but can often avoid producer status for transport-only packaging. Several states explicitly exclude packaging used solely in B2B transport or distribution and tertiary materials like pallet wrap that are privately collected and recycled. That said, companies that provide direct to consumer fulfillment or apply consumer facing packaging under their own brand should scrutinize producer definitions and confirm responsibility allocations in contracts.

Enforcement and Consequences of Noncompliance

EPR enforcement relies on both monetary penalties and market-access restrictions. Multiple states impose significant daily penalties that escalate for repeat violations, with amounts in some jurisdictions reaching tens of thousands of dollars per day per violation. Additionally, Programs explicitly condition continued sale or distribution of covered packaged goods on producer participation in an approved plan by specified dates.

Agencies can audit data submissions, require documentary support, and demand plan amendments if performance targets are not met. Voluntary self-disclosure programs exist in some states' environmental frameworks that can mitigate penalties for certain violations, but these are fact specific and time sensitive, making early legal review advisable when deadlines are missed.

A Practical Action Plan and Multistate Timeline

Companies should finish foundational work and begin executing actions to state calendars as soon as practicable.

The first step is to determine whether your enterprise qualifies as a producer in any state where your products are sold, tracing the brand owner hierarchy, importer roles, and private label arrangements. That determination should be made state by state because definitions and thresholds vary. Once producer status is confirmed, registration with the designated PRO should be completed on a state-by-state basis, with care to identify all applicable jurisdictions within the PRO's registration portal. For states where PRO selection is pending, producers should prepare to register promptly when the selection is finalized.

In parallel, companies should establish packaging data systems that can support state-specific reporting. States prefer component-level bills of materials by SKU, with attributes for material type, weight, recycled content, and recyclability against the state's standardized list. Building these datasets requires coordination across product, packaging, procurement, and finance teams.

Finance teams should forecast PRO dues. Legal and government affairs should monitor rulemakings and advisory board deliberations because definitions, lists, and fee methodologies are still being refined in multiple states. A centralized EPR governance structure that coordinates across business units will reduce the risk of gaps and duplicate efforts as the number of covered states grows.

Conclusion

Packaging EPR is a rapidly maturing, state-led system with real costs and significant consequences for companies that sell packaged goods. Seven states have already enacted programs, and more are moving toward legislation.

The strategic imperative is to act now: (1) confirm producer status in each relevant state, (2) complete PRO registrations where available, (3) begin component-level packaging data, and (4) adapt design choices to reduce fees and meet recyclability and recycled content expectations. The alternative is marked by escalating penalties and potential sales disruptions. Companies that move early will position themselves to compete as recycled material markets and state collection systems strengthen over the next several years.

