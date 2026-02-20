Baker Botts' 39th Annual Environmental Seminar – Key Takeaways From Breakout Session #1

Baker Botts' 39th Annual Environmental Seminar featured two breakout sessions covering the latest environmental, safety and incident response developments and trends.



Key takeaways from breakout session 1 are outlined below:



Topic 1: Incident Response

Speakers: Partners Scott Elliott, Ben Gonsoulin and Harrison Reback

Key Takeaways

Control of the incident scene can directly affect restart timelines. After a major event, regulators and private parties often seek to preserve the area through formal notices or court orders. These actions can significantly restrict access to equipment and work areas. Early coordination, including negotiated site control or evidence preservation agreements, can help define what must be preserved, how evidence will be handled, and what repair or stabilization work may proceed without violating restrictions.

Initial environmental reporting shapes the entire regulatory response. The first notifications to agencies often set the tone for future interactions and the scope of oversight. Reporting timelines vary by agency and by type of release, with some notifications required immediately and others within 24 hours or several days. Companies that understand these triggers in advance and deliver clear, accurate early reports are better positioned to manage agency expectations and avoid secondary compliance issues.

Real time air monitoring is both a compliance and liability tool. When emissions are visible or may affect offsite areas, prompt deployment of professional air monitoring can provide defensible, empirical data. This information can influence regulatory assessments, community relations, and potential civil claims. Measured data is often far more persuasive than modeling alone when agencies or neighbors later question impacts.

Evidence preservation and insurance notice are legal priorities from day one. Timely notice to insurers, including programs such as owner-controlled insurance policies, is critical to preserving coverage for business interruption, liability, and other losses. At the same time, companies must quickly implement legal holds and document preservation protocols. Early missteps that lead to lost or altered evidence can create spoliation disputes that complicate litigation and undermine credibility before a judge.

In this session, our panel discussed how major industrial incidents trigger a parallel track of operational, regulatory, and legal demands that begin almost immediately. While the focus is often on firefighting and stabilization, companies must also be prepared for regulators and third parties to assert control over the affected area. Preservation notices, site access limitations, and even emergency court orders can slow physical recovery unless expectations are clarified early. At the same time, required environmental notifications must be handled carefully, as those first communications often frame how agencies view the event and how deeply they become involved.

Beyond regulatory response, the early hours and days after an incident are critical for managing long-term liability. Real-time air monitoring can provide objective data that informs agency decision-making and helps address community concerns. Just as important, organizations must move quickly on the legal side by notifying insurers, preserving documents and electronic records, and implementing formal legal holds. A well-coordinated approach that integrates operations, environmental compliance, and legal strategy from the outset can materially reduce risk and help position a facility for a smoother path to restart and recovery.

Topic 2: Texas Water Infrastructure and Groundwater Management

Speakers: Partners Samia Broadaway, Stephanie Perdue and Paulina Williams and Associate Katie Jeffress

Key Takeaways

Water is becoming a major cost and business risk in Texas. The long-standing expectation of low cost, readily available industrial water is fading. Drought, infrastructure constraints, and new supply development costs are driving a shift where water availability and pricing are now core operational considerations, especially for large industrial users.

Produced water is emerging as a serious supply option. Treated produced water is increasingly viewed as a potential "new water" source, and state policymakers have moved to accelerate its use. Recent legislation has limited certain tort liabilities and shifted permitting pathways for surface application, putting pressure on regulators to resolve technical and permitting questions quickly. Companies should expect movement on rules and pilot projects in this space.

Severe drought in the Coastal Bend is creating near-term operational impacts. Water supply conditions in the Corpus Christi region are tightening to the point that formal emergency stages are projected to trigger mandatory curtailments that, despite extensive conservation and recycling efforts, industrial users may not be able to avoid. At the same time, groundwater transport faces political and regulatory hurdles from local districts, limiting how readily drought-stricken regions can supplement supplies through imports.

Large-scale alternatives like desalination and groundwater face steep hurdles. Marine desalination projects involve multiple major permits and significant capital costs, and recent local political concerns tied to escalating price tags shows how difficult these projects can be to advance. Meanwhile, Texas's longstanding groundwater legal framework, including the rule of capture and ownership principles, is unlikely to change, even as it continues to shape who can access and move groundwater supplies.

Texas water planning is entering a new phase where scarcity, cost, and regulatory complexity should refocus industry on the security of water supply. Regions like the Coastal Bend are confronting acute drought conditions that could soon trigger mandatory curtailments, underscoring that water risk is not theoretical. At the same time, traditional fallback options such as access to groundwater faces resistance from local districts and additional permitting layers, including making regional water transfers harder to implement quickly. Large-scale desalination remains part of the long-term solution set for sustainable municipal and industrial water supply needs notwithstanding permitting demands and associated capital costs.

In response, there is a new focus on alternative sources such as desalination and treated produced water, supported by legislative efforts to clear liability and permitting pathways and increase water infrastructure funding. This evolving landscape means that water strategy should be front and center with other regulatory issues. Changes in source water quality can affect wastewater characteristics, air permitting considerations, and overall compliance planning. For companies operating in water stressed regions, proactive, integrated planning that accounts for supply, permitting, and secondary regulatory impacts will be essential to maintaining operational resilience in the years ahead.

Topic 3: Federal Air Regulation and GHG Reporting Developments

Speakers: Partner Julie Cress, Special Counsel Mark Talty and Associate Aaron Ramcharan

Key Takeaways

Legal foundations for major air policy decisions remain unsettled. Recent discussions reflect ongoing difficulty in articulating clear, broadly accepted legal rationales for certain agency actions under existing statutes. Differing interpretations of older statutory authorities are shaping how agencies justify new regulatory directions, and final positions may rest as much on legal defensibility as on policy goals. For regulated entities, this signals a period where litigation risk and legal uncertainty may be as important as the substance of the rule itself.

Agencies are moving forward even amid legal debate. Despite unresolved questions about statutory interpretation and stakeholder concerns, agencies appear prepared to proceed toward final decisions based on their internal analyses. This creates a landscape where rules may be finalized first and sorted out in court later, increasing the importance of strategic engagement during rulemaking and early compliance planning.

Renewable energy policy is increasingly tied to regional planning concepts. Conversations around California energy policy point to growing interest in regionally focused renewable solutions, particularly solar, as part of broader electricity system planning. These approaches raise new regulatory questions about how participation in electricity markets and grid planning is structured and overseen. Companies operating in or selling into California should expect continued evolution in how renewable development is evaluated and integrated.

Stakeholder communication and implementation planning are lagging. While policy directions are advancing, less clarity exists around how agencies will communicate final decisions, manage implementation, and address industry concerns. This gap can translate into compressed compliance timelines and uncertainty about practical expectations, reinforcing the value of proactive monitoring and early engagement.

Federal and state air and energy policy discussions are unfolding against a backdrop of legal complexity and evolving regulatory strategy. Agencies are grappling with how to ground new policy directions in older statutory language, leading to ongoing debate about legal rationale even as rulemaking moves ahead. For industry, this means regulatory durability is not guaranteed. Final rules may face significant legal scrutiny, and compliance planning should account for both the rule text and the possibility of judicial reshaping.

At the same time, energy policy, particularly in states like California, is increasingly focused on regional renewable development and grid participation frameworks. Solar and other renewables are being evaluated not just as individual projects but as components of broader system planning, bringing new layers of regulatory oversight. As agencies advance these initiatives, companies should prepare for a landscape where legal interpretation, policy implementation, and market design are all in flux, and where early strategic engagement can make a meaningful difference in managing both compliance risk and business opportunity.

