Key Takeaways From The California Public Utilities Commission SB 254 Wildfire Report

The California Public Utilities Commission (Commission) recently issued its Senate Bill 254 Information and Recommendations (Report) in response to Executive Order N-34-25 and the recent Senate Bill 254 (Becker, 2025) (SB 254) which overhauled California's approach to wildfires. The Report warns that the current system is unsustainable and calls for a fundamental shift in how the State manages wildfire liability and cost.

Executive Order N-34-25 directed the Commission to "provide information and recommendations to the Wildfire Fund Administrator on alternative structures to socialize risk of damage from natural catastrophes, including catastrophic wildfires, that most efficiently and expeditiously compensate those harmed while maintaining accessibility to property insurance and access to safe, affordable, and reliable energy for Californians." Here is a summary of the Report's most critical findings and recommendations for the future of California's energy and safety landscape.

Wildfire Liability Reform – Under California's current legal framework, electric utilities are held strictly liable for property damages if their equipment ignites a fire—regardless of whether the utility was negligent. This doctrine, known as inverse condemnation, has exacerbated the financial challenges relating to wildfire risk. The Report suggests modifying this standard for utility liability for wildfires or capping noneconomic and punitive damages to protect utility financial stability and ratepayer interests.

– Under California's current legal framework, electric utilities are held strictly liable for property damages if their equipment ignites a fire—regardless of whether the utility was negligent. This doctrine, known as inverse condemnation, has exacerbated the financial challenges relating to wildfire risk. The Report suggests modifying this standard for utility liability for wildfires or capping noneconomic and punitive damages to protect utility financial stability and ratepayer interests. Role of Utility Ignitions – The Report emphasizes that while utility equipment is a significant source of fire risk, it is far from being the only one. From 2022-2024, approximately 6% of annual wildfire ignitions were from powerlines and electrical equipment, meaning the vast majority resulted from other causes. The Report explains that the rise in catastrophic fires is primarily driven by climate change, historical land-use policies that placed more people in high-risk areas, and a massive buildup of vegetative fuel in forests. The Report suggests replacing the narrow Wildfire Fund with a broader "Catastrophe Fund" that could compensate victims of any climate-fueled disaster, not just those involving utility equipment.

– The Report emphasizes that while utility equipment is a significant source of fire risk, it is far from being the only one. From 2022-2024, approximately 6% of annual wildfire ignitions were from powerlines and electrical equipment, meaning the vast majority resulted from other causes. The Report explains that the rise in catastrophic fires is primarily driven by climate change, historical land-use policies that placed more people in high-risk areas, and a massive buildup of vegetative fuel in forests. The Report suggests replacing the narrow Wildfire Fund with a broader "Catastrophe Fund" that could compensate victims of any climate-fueled disaster, not just those involving utility equipment. Socializing Wildfire Risk – Instead of placing the entire burden on electric ratepayers, the Report argues that the State should broaden the pool of contributors to the Wildfire Fund to include local governments, publicly owned utilities, and state financing. To keep electricity affordable, the Report also argues that the State should consider using non-ratepayer sources—like the General Fund or Cap-and-Invest proceeds—to fund a portion of wildfire mitigation.

– Instead of placing the entire burden on electric ratepayers, the Report argues that the State should broaden the pool of contributors to the Wildfire Fund to include local governments, publicly owned utilities, and state financing. To keep electricity affordable, the Report also argues that the State should consider using non-ratepayer sources—like the General Fund or Cap-and-Invest proceeds—to fund a portion of wildfire mitigation. Utility Wildfire Mitigation Processes – The Report argues that additional statutory changes to the utility wildfire mitigation process are not currently needed. Much of the recent legislation in years past has been primarily focused on the utility wildfire mitigation requirements, which the Report argues is not sophisticated and has been successful in lowering utilities' risk of starting wildfires.

The Commission's primary message is clear—California cannot solve its wildfire crisis through utility ratepayers alone. The Report presents several interesting ideas that if adopted by the Legislature would represent a very significant change in the way the State addresses wildfires. Nossaman attorneys will be keeping an eye on further developments in the State's effort to address wildfire risk through this year's legislative session.

