Gillespie, Littlejohn Tackle Water And Environmental Policy On Florida Specifier Podcast

Adams & Reese Government Relations Advisor Patrick Gillespie and Senior Policy Advisor Jeff Littlejohn recently appeared on the Florida Specifier Podcast alongside hosts Ryan Matthews and Brett Cyphers to discuss pressing water and environmental issues facing the state.

Recorded at the publication's new Tallahassee studio, the episode offers insights into the current legislative session, including budget considerations and the political dynamics influencing environmental policy.

Topics include state budget proposals affecting water quality programs, regional water supply efforts, land conservation funding, and property tax legislation. The discussion with Gillespie and Littlejohn also addresses federal regulatory changes, particularly updates to the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, and examines environmental initiatives underway in communities throughout Florida.



The Florida Specifier is among the first state-based news sources in the country published for environmental professionals. Gillespie serves as the publication's editor-in-chief. The podcast, produced by the editorial board on which both Gillespie and Littlejohn serve, covers policy insights and industry updates and is a must-listen for environmental professionals, policymakers, and anyone invested in Florida's natural resources.

Listen to the full episode here.

