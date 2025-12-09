Groundtruth: Sustaining State Environmental Justice Programs In A Changed Policy Environment (Podcast)

Environmental justice (EJ) continues to evolve as states respond to shifting federal priorities and community needs. New Jersey has emerged as a leader, integrating equity considerations into core environmental programs, supported by its landmark 2020 EJ law and a long-standing emphasis on strong environmental protections.

In the 14th episode of "Groundtruth," New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette joins Principal Hilary Jacobs (Washington, DC) and Of Counsel Justin Smith (Washington, DC) to discuss how the state is operationalizing EJ, measuring progress, and adapting to the major changes in federal policy and funding with the new Administration. Commissioner LaTourette outlines how New Jersey incorporates EJ into decision-making, the practical work of translating EJ principles into concrete, data-driven actions, and the challenges of aligning state and federal roles. The conversation also explores support for community-based organizations, funding constraints, and how businesses can navigate evolving EJ frameworks.

"It's one thing to say that we're going to look at something through an environmental justice lens, or through an equity lens, whatever folks may mean by that. It's one thing to say those words. It's another thing entirely to perform that work, and it takes such a degree of systemic reformation and even departmental and personnel reorganization in order to advance imperatives like this." — Commissioner LaTourette

