In That Case: Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County, Colorado (Video)

In the Public Interest is excited to continue In That Case, its third annual miniseries examining notable decisions recently issued by the US Supreme Court.

In the Public Interest is excited to continue In That Case, its third annual miniseries examining notable decisions recently issued by the US Supreme Court. In the final episode of this year's series, guest host Daniel Volchok speaks with WilmerHale Partner and Co-Chair of the firm's Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Practice and its Native American Law Practice Tommy Beaudreau about Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County, Colorado. The case centers on the scope of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and the ways regulators assess and approve highways, pipelines, and other federal infrastructure projects.

Together, they explore the history that led to this case, with Beaudreau providing context for NEPA's original purpose and goals when it was enacted in 1970. Volchok and Beaudreau also discuss the potential impact this decision will have on the future of permitting and the role it plays in larger bipartisan efforts to effect permitting reform.

