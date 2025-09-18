Louisiana Receives Its First Class VI Carbon Capture Permit

Louisiana's Department of Energy and Natural Resources (LDENR) issued the state's first Class VI permit authorizing the injection of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) into underground formations for storage. Issued in connection with a carbon sequestration project in Hackberry, Louisiana, the permit authorizes the injection of up to 2 million metric tons of CO 2/ year for 20 years. There are currently 43 proposed carbon capture and sequestration projects in Louisiana, one of the few states to be awarded primary enforcement authority (or primacy) for the regulation of Class VI injection wells by the federal EPA. This means that, unlike many other states, the LDENR is in charge of the permit application review and approval process, allowing for more local control over proposed projects. Although the Hackberry approval is the culmination of a nearly 1.5-year permitting process, subsequent permitting actions should benefit from the LDNR's early rigorous review process, reducing future permitting timelines to less than one year.

Carbon capture and sequestration projects have become increasingly prevalent, offering stakeholders innovative strategies for managing CO 2 emissions. In a time when investors, customers, and governmental authorities often pressure industry to decrease CO 2 emissions, these projects present opportunities for companies to participate in domestic and foreign carbon reduction incentives. When paired with power generation facilities, carbon capture and sequestration can compound multiple benefits, contributing to national energy independence, producing clean, carbon-neutral energy, and creating credits eligible for sale in carbon markets worldwide

Carbon capture and sequestration projects involve capturing CO 2 before it is emitted from industrial facilities, transporting it to a permitted injection well, and injecting it deep underground for storage so that it cannot escape into the atmosphere. In addition to receiving a Class VI permit, before the capture, transportation, and injection of CO 2 may be carried out, emitting companies, operators, and landowners will enter into various agreements creating the necessary rights and obligations to undertake these activities and allocating the risks related thereto. Before entering into any such agreement, there are many issues all parties will need to consider, including ones raised by state officials.

