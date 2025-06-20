One Minute Matters [Video]: Are Your Products PFAS-Compliant Under Minnesota's New Proposal? (With Grant Gilezan)

A new PFAS reporting rule out of Minnesota could set a precedent for states nationwide. If you sell, distribute, or manufacture products with intentionally added PFAS—even as a component—you could soon face sweeping new disclosure requirements.
With comments due by June 23, Grant Gilezan explains what you need to know about the proposed rule, what's driving pushback from manufacturers, and why the definition of "due diligence" is at the center of the legal debate.
