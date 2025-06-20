Patricia Underwood, Ph.D., DABT, MBA; Lynn L. Bergeson; And Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Discuss DOD RFI Seeking Information On Certain Chemicals Undergoing TSCA Section 6 Risk Evaluation

On May 27, 2025, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) issued a request for information (RFI) to gather information to identify and assess critical applications for DOD and the defense industrial base (DIB) that necessitate the use of existing chemicals undergoing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 6 risk evaluation process. The RFI states that it will help the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment (OASD (EI&E)) Chemical and Material Risk Management Program (CMRMP) better understand the use of TSCA existing chemicals in products leading into the defense supply chain.

Patricia Underwood, Ph.D., DABT, MBA, Chief Toxicologist, Principal Director – Chemical and Material Risk Management, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense, DOD, recently sat down with Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®), and Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry for B&C, on an episode of the All Things Chemical® podcast to discuss this RFI. DOD has a significant need for certain chemicals, but admittedly has no tracking system for upstream applications of chemicals to understand the implications of EPA's identification of high-priority substances and risk evaluation of them under TSCA Section 6. Dr. Underwood and Dr. Engler discuss the recent RFI issued by DOD to provide this line of sight and they reflect upon the growing importance of supply chain transparency in DOD applications and in the private sector as a whole.

Click here to listen to "Chemical and Material Risk Management Program TSCA Market Analysis — A Conversation with Patricia Underwood, Ph.D., DABT, MBA and Richard E. Engler, Ph.D."

DOD seeks to understand better applications that require the use of these chemicals and the criticality of these chemicals for industry and supply. The RFI notes that DOD will continue to issue RFIs to consider additional TSCA chemicals. Responses are due June 20, 2025. Read B&C's June 2, 2025, blog post on this RFI at DOD RFI Seeks Information on Certain Chemicals Undergoing TSCA Section 6 Risk Evaluation.

