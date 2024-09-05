P2N0 - Edition 15 - News And Views On The Drive Towards Net-Zero GHG Emissions

HEADLINES FROM AUGUST 2024

During August 2024, the following significant news items arose globally and seem to us to be the most note-worthy in the context of progress towards net-zero:

Long Term Road Maps: During August 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA) published Can government partnerships support responsible and reliable critical mineral supply chains?

The publication provides an excellent summary of the current state of play, and a treasure trove of links to source materials:

To the author, the key feature of G-to-G cooperation is the role that governments can play as the wholesale buyers and sellers of hydrogen and hydrogen based / derived fuels to provide a structure that sells and buys hydrogen and hydrogen based / derived fuels at a range of prices, noting that one of the challenges at the moment is early mover disadvantage, with higher costs and prices, knowing the costs and prices will reduce overtime. Wholesale buyers and sellers across the global market can sell at a price point that will encourage investment in new technology and demand for hydrogen.

The publication is both excellent and timely. Excellent because it provides a sound basis for assessing n-b solution projects for the purposes of investment – the ENSURE methodology. Timely because it provides an excellent addition for the purposes of the development of projects for the purposes of Articles 2 and 4 of the Paris Agreement. The publication is well-worth a read.

