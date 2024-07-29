DHS Adds New STEM Field To Designated Degree Program List

On July 22, 2024, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it will be adding a new field of study to the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Designated Degree Program List: Environmental/Natural Resource Economics (03.0204). This program applies economic concepts to analyze environmental issues like pollution, land use, and conservation policies, incorporating cost-benefit analyses and impact assessments.

The program studies how environmental changes affect the economy using STEM disciplines such as natural sciences and mathematics. This update is part of a continuous effort to include emerging and interdisciplinary fields that contribute to research, development, and innovation in various scientific domains.

Upon completing their programs of study and being awarded degrees, F-1 foreign national students can work in the U.S. for 12 months under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, allowing students to apply their academic knowledge in real-world settings. In addition, where a foreign student's degree is in a STEM designated field and the employer is enrolled in E-Verify — a DHS electronic compliance program — the employer may request a STEM extension of the student's OPT for up to 24 additional months. Employers can make this request by submitting a form and training plan to the student's school. The STEM extension period provides the benefit of a longer period of employment, which can be particularly advantageous in projects requiring ongoing analysis and development.

In recent years, DHS has broadened the scope of fields eligible for the STEM OPT extension. For example, on Jan. 21, 2022, DHS added 22 new fields to the STEM list, reflecting the evolving landscape of technological and scientific innovation. This expansion included fields such as cloud computing, bioenergy, and climate science. Click here for a complete list of the current DHS STEM Designated Degree Program List.

