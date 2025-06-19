Changes To Energy Policy And Energy Tax Incentives In The House Reconciliation Bill (Video)

WATCH NOW

Members of our Power and Public Policy and Law practice groups hosted a discussion focusing on the wide-reaching impacts of the Republican budget reconciliation bill on the energy industry, including tax policy, permitting, energy production, effects on active development, and more. This panel highlighted the potential impacts and responses and available legal recourse for rescissions, terminations, and cancellations of federal energy loans and grants for the industry as well as considered how the reconciliation process might impact the legislation as it moves through the Senate.

