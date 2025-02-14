Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Litigation Updates — February 2025

Mintz is a general practice, full-service Am Law 100 law firm with more than 600 attorneys. We are headquartered in Boston and have additional US offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.

Following a bench trial, on January 10, 2025, Judge Reed O'Connor of the US District Court of the Northern District of Texas held that the managers of a company's 401(k) retirement plans had breached their fiduciary duty by allowing their investment decisions to be impacted by ESG interests. Specifically, the court held that “[w]hile it is permissible to consider ESG risks when done through a strictly financial lens . . . ESG cannot stand on its own. . . . [as] ERISA does not permit a fiduciary to pursue a non-pecuniary interest no matter how noble it might view the aim.” This is the first decision to consider whether ESG-focused investing of a 401(k) plan was in accordance with fiduciary duty principles, and the finding by the court that such actions constituted a breach of fiduciary duty will likely influence both other lawsuits and industry players.

