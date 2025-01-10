ARTICLE
10 January 2025

Energy & Sustainability M&A Activity — January 2025

M
Mintz

Contributor

Thomas R. Burton III and Sahir Surmeli
Recent M&A Activity:

December 4, 2024: Raise Green, an equity crowdfunding platform designed to facilitate businesses in raising capital for green infrastructure and clean energy projects, was acquired by Honeycomb Credit for an undisclosed amount. Raise Green is used for community-driven project finance and allows community leaders to create their own clean energy and climate service projects and to benefit from shared ownership. Together, Honeycomb and Raise Green aim to democratize impact investing by offering expanded opportunities to make meaningful investments. Read more here.

