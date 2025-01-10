Energy & Sustainability M&A Activity — January 2025

Recent M&A Activity:

December 4, 2024: Raise Green, an equity crowdfunding platform designed to facilitate businesses in raising capital for green infrastructure and clean energy projects, was acquired by Honeycomb Credit for an undisclosed amount. Raise Green is used for community-driven project finance and allows community leaders to create their own clean energy and climate service projects and to benefit from shared ownership. Together, Honeycomb and Raise Green aim to democratize impact investing by offering expanded opportunities to make meaningful investments. Read more here.

