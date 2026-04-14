Spring Awakening: In Preparation For Upcoming Pay Data Reporting Deadline, Employers Look To New State Guidance To Get Their Ducks In Row.

California law requires private employers of 100 or more payroll employees and private client employers of 100 or more labor contractor employees to annually...

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California law requires private employers of 100 or more payroll employees and private client employers of 100 or more labor contractor employees to annually report pay, demographic, and other workforce data to the California Civil Rights Department (“CRD”).

Payroll Employee Reports and Labor Contractor Employee Reports for the 2025 year are due on May 13, 2026.

In advance of that deadline, the CRD recently posted new FAQs and other templates on its website which reflect a number of additions and changes to the 2025 reporting cycle.

For the first time, employers will be required to provide three new mandatory data elements, including:

whether employees are exempt or non-exempt;

employment type (i.e., whether employees are full-time, part-time or intermittent); and

weeks worked during the reporting year (including paid time off)

The FAQs provide useful information regarding how to determine and report the information for these new fields and how to account for remote and out-of-state employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.