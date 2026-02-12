ARTICLE
12 February 2026

X-169 – Beginning Season 10: Politics As Usual? (Podcast)

I begin the 10th season of this "Employment Law Now" podcast, with my guest from each anniversary episode: Howard Schweitzer, CEO of Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies. Howard and I discuss the major developments from the first year of President Trump 2.0 and the impact on employers.

