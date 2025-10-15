Senate Bill 295: California Requires New Annual Notice To Employees On Rights

On October 12, 2025, Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 294, which requires employers in California to provide a stand-alone written notice of worker rights to each new employee when hired, and annually to all current employees. It also tasks the Labor Commissioner with developing and annually updating a template notice and related educational materials for California employees and employers.

This bill takes effect on January 1, 2026, and requires a template notice to be available on or before that date, which includes information on many areas of workers' rights under state and federal law. Employers have until February 1, 2026, to provide the notice to employees and thereafter provide it annually.

Under the law, employers must also allow employees to designate an emergency contact to be notified if the employee is arrested or detained at work or during work hours, and the employer has actual knowledge of the event. This part of the law must be implemented with all current employees by March 30, 2026.

The Labor Commissioner and public prosecutors are authorized to enforce the law. Employers who fail to comply may face civil penalties of up to $500 per employee for each violation, and up to $10,000 per employee for certain violations (e.g., failure to notify emergency contacts). Employees, the Labor Commissioner, or public prosecutors may recover penalties, but employers are not subject to duplicative penalties.

