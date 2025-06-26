2025 Labor & Employment Legal Trends: OSHA And Workplace Safety

At Jones Walker, we look beyond today’s challenges and focus on the opportunities of the future. Since our founding in May 1937 by Joseph Merrick Jones, Sr., and Tulane Law School graduates William B. Dreux and A.J. Waechter, we have consistently asked ourselves a simple question: What can we do to help our clients succeed, today and tomorrow?

The Jones Walker Labor & Employment Practice Group recently issued a client alert featuring a comprehensive list of key areas we have seen affect employers' operations. One of the most critical aspects of maintaining a stable and productive work environment is ensuring workplace safety.

Safety in the workplace is a fundamental responsibility for all employers. Maintaining a focus on safety is critical to avoiding potential disruptions. The following steps can help ensure that you and your workplace are prepared for a safety issue or incident and/or an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) visit:

Proper OSHA recordkeeping

Benefit of company internal safety audits

An up-to-date safety manual and proper management training

OSHA inspections/investigations and defending citations issued

Our team is prepared to help employers navigate these challenges and will continue sharing labor and employment issues over the coming weeks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.