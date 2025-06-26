ARTICLE
26 June 2025

2025 Labor & Employment Legal Trends: OSHA And Workplace Safety

JW
Jones Walker

Contributor

Jones Walker logo
At Jones Walker, we look beyond today’s challenges and focus on the opportunities of the future. Since our founding in May 1937 by Joseph Merrick Jones, Sr., and Tulane Law School graduates William B. Dreux and A.J. Waechter, we have consistently asked ourselves a simple question: What can we do to help our clients succeed, today and tomorrow?
Explore Firm Details
The Jones Walker Labor & Employment Practice Group recently issued a client alert featuring a comprehensive...
United States Employment and HR
Jane Heidingsfelder

The Jones Walker Labor & Employment Practice Group recently issued a client alert featuring a comprehensive list of key areas we have seen affect employers' operations. One of the most critical aspects of maintaining a stable and productive work environment is ensuring workplace safety.

Safety in the workplace is a fundamental responsibility for all employers. Maintaining a focus on safety is critical to avoiding potential disruptions. The following steps can help ensure that you and your workplace are prepared for a safety issue or incident and/or an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) visit:

  • Proper OSHA recordkeeping
  • Benefit of company internal safety audits
  • An up-to-date safety manual and proper management training
  • OSHA inspections/investigations and defending citations issued

Our team is prepared to help employers navigate these challenges and will continue sharing labor and employment issues over the coming weeks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jane Heidingsfelder
Jane Heidingsfelder
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More