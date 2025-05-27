One Minute Matters [Video]: Did SCOTUS Just Make It Easier To Sue Fiduciaries Under ERISA? (With Tyler Hubert)

SCOTUS just made it easier to sue fiduciaries under ERISA. In Cunningham v. Cornell, the Court dramatically lowered the pleading bar for prohibited transaction claims—reshaping the legal risk for plan sponsors and fiduciaries.
Tyler Hubert breaks down what this ruling could mean for ERISA litigation—and how your plan governance strategy may need to evolve.
