The Basics On Paydays And Pay Periods For Employers In California

California law mandates that employers establish regular paydays and notify employees of these dates. A model notice is available on the Labor Commissioner's website.
Sydne Alexander

As an employer in California, it's necessary to understand and comply with the state's payday laws.

California law mandates that employers establish regular paydays and notify employees of these dates. A model notice is available on the Labor Commissioner's website.

The frequency of paydays depends on the type of work and the agreement between the employer and the employee.

  • Weekly, Biweekly, or Semimonthly: Most employees must be paid at least twice a month. The specific payday must be designated in advance.
  • Monthly: Executive, administrative, and professional employees may be paid once a month.

Employers may change the designated payday, so long as employees are given prior notice, and the new payday complies with the requirements under California law.

Employers must pay employees promptly on the designated payday.

  • Weekly/Biweekly: Wages earned between the 1st and 15th of the month must be paid by the 26th of the same month. Wages earned between the 16th and the end of the month must be paid by the 10th of the following month.
  • Semimonthly: Wages earned in the first half of the month must be paid by the 26th, and wages earned in the second half must be paid by the 10th of the following month.
  • Monthly: Wages must be paid by the 26th of the same month.

