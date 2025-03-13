ARTICLE
13 March 2025

Significant Broadening To The Economic Industry Requirement At The ITC

SJ
Steptoe LLP

Contributor

Steptoe LLP logo
In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Last week, the Federal Circuit issued a landmark precedential opinion holding that the economic industry analysis at the International Trade Commission (ITC) should not exclude consideration of US expenses for sales, marketing, warehousing, quality control, and distribution.
United States Employment and HR
John Caracappa,Katherine D. Cappaert, and Heather Hildreth

Last week, the Federal Circuit issued a landmark precedential opinion holding that the economic industry analysis at the International Trade Commission (ITC) should not exclude consideration of US expenses for sales, marketing, warehousing, quality control, and distribution. These factors have historically been excluded from the analysis.

19 U.S.C. § 1337(a)(3) lays out three potential ways an ITC complainant may establish economic industry:

(A) significant investment in plant and equipment;

(B) significant employment of labor or capital; or

(C) substantial investment in its exploitation, including engineering, research and development, or licensing.

The second requirement, "significant employment of labor or capital," was at issue in Lashify v. ITC (CAFC 23-1245), an appeal from ITC Investigation No. 337-TA-1226. Lashify sells artificial eyelash extensions and related products—conducting research, design, and development in the United States but manufacturing products abroad before shipping them to US customers who can purchase them through a website. In the ITC investigation, the administrative law judge (ALJ) excluded expenses relating to sales, marketing, warehousing, quality control, and distribution from its analysis under § 1337(a)(3)(B) because there were "no additional steps required to make these products saleable" upon arrival to the United States; the quality-control measures were "no more than what a normal importer would perform upon receipt;" and because "Lashify did not meet its burden to establish significant qualifying expenses in other areas." The ALJ therefore determined that Lashify had not satisfied the economic industry requirement, and the commission affirmed.

The Federal Circuit, however, vacated this determination, holding it was error to interpret § 1337(a)(3)(B) as excluding expenses related to sales, marketing, warehousing, quality control, and distribution to the extent they relate to labor and capital. Its opinion analyzes the legislative history of § 1337(a), determining that "labor" and "capital" should be interpreted to carry broad, ordinary meanings. In particular, the opinion interprets "capital" as referring not only to money but also to "a stock of accumulated goods," and that, in the context of the statute, "[t]here is no requirement that a 'stock of accumulated goods' be manufactured domestically." The Federal Circuit therefore remanded the economic industry determination back to the ITC, so the ITC can assess economic domestic industry under an interpretation of § 1337(a)(3)(B) that includes capital and labor for sales, marketing, warehousing, quality control, or distribution. The Federal Circuit affirmed the commission's decision on technical industry.

The Federal Circuit's interpretation of § 1337(a)(3)(B) significantly expands the universe of what can satisfy the economic industry prong. As a result, it broadens the potential scope of parties that may qualify for relief under § 1337 by including these previously excluded categories—namely expenses related to sales, marketing, warehousing, quality control, and distribution—in the economic domestic industry analysis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John Caracappa
John Caracappa
Photo of Katherine D. Cappaert
Katherine D. Cappaert
Photo of Heather Hildreth
Heather Hildreth
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More