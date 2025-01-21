ARTICLE
21 January 2025

OSHA Bumps Fines For Employer Violations Starting Jan. 15

PD
Phelps Dunbar LLP

Contributor

Phelps Dunbar LLP logo
Phelps is a full-service Am Law 200 law firm, blending valuable traditions and progressive ideas to foster a culture of collaboration among our lawyers in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and London. The firm’s lawyers handle a broad range of sophisticated business needs regionally, nationally, and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Department of Labor revealed the annual inflation adjustments for OSHA civil penalties on Jan. 9. The increased penalty levels apply to any penalties assessed after Jan. 15.
United States Employment and HR
Erin L. Malone

The U.S. Department of Labor revealed the annual inflation adjustments for OSHA civil penalties on Jan. 9. The increased penalty levels apply to any penalties assessed after Jan. 15.

The increased penalty amounts for each violation type are as follows:

  • For willful and repeated violations, the maximum penalty will increase to $165,514, up from $161,323.
  • For serious, other-than-serious, and posting requirement violations, the maximum penalty will increase to $16,550, up from $16,131.
  • For failure to abate violations,the maximum penalty will increase to $16,550 per day beyond the abatement date, up from $16,131 per day.

In addition, OSHA-approved State Plans must increase their penalties in alignment with OSHA's penalty increases to maintain at least as effective penalty levels.

State Plans are OSHA-approved workplace safety and health programs operated by individual states or U.S. territories. State Plans are monitored by OSHA and must be at least as effective as OSHA in protecting employees and preventing work-related injuries, illnesses and deaths.

There currently are 22 State Plans covering private employers, including: Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Erin L. Malone
Erin L. Malone
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More