ARTICLE
10 January 2025

LA City Council Votes To Increase Wages For Airport And Hotel Employees

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

Perkins Coie LLP logo

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.

The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.

Explore Firm Details
On December 11, 2024, the Los Angeles City Council approved proposed changes to the city's Living Wage Ordinance (LWO) and Hotel Worker Minimum Wage Ordinance (HWMO)...
United States Employment and HR
Katelyn Sullivan

On December 11, 2024, the Los Angeles City Council approved proposed changes to the city's Living Wage Ordinance (LWO) and Hotel Worker Minimum Wage Ordinance (HWMO) that, if implemented, would incrementally increase the minimum wage for certain tourism workers, namely airport employees and employees of hotels with more than 60 rooms. The proposal would raise the hourly wage for covered workers as follows:

$22.50 an hour on July 1, 2025

$25.00 an hour on July 1, 2026

$27.50 an hour on July 1, 2027

$30.00 an hour on July 1, 2028

The ordinance would also provide for a health payment of $8.35 per hour to eligible employees beginning July 1, 2025, with annual increases starting the following July 1. If an employer's hourly health benefit payment is less than the required amount, the difference must be paid to the employee's hourly wage.

Employees who contend that their rights have been violated would be required to provide written notice to the employer of the alleged violations and allow the employer 30 days to take action to cure the violations before filing a civil action for violation of the LWO or filing a complaint or civil action alleging a violation of the HWMO.

While the ordinance changes have not yet received final approval, employers should monitor for developments in 2025, take note of the additional increases to California's minimum wage as described here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Katelyn Sullivan
Katelyn Sullivan
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More