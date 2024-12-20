Concerns For Employers Surrounding Employee Drug And Alcohol Testing Policies (Video)

For more than 100 years, Foster Swift Collins & Smith has provided outstanding client service and legal excellence. Our firm delivers comprehensive services for businesses, organizations, municipalities, families and individuals across Michigan, the nation and beyond.
Employers required to conduct mandatory drug and alcohol testing
need to be aware of any new requirements and their
implications.
In the following video, attorneys
will provide an overview of current updates to testing methods,
cases involving drug testing employees allegedly under the
influence, and discuss what employers should include in their
policies.
The discussion will also include current trends in the law and
the Department of Transportation's (DOT) final rule to amend
regulations, allowing oral fluid testing for employees in the
transportation industry.
