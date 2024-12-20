ARTICLE
20 December 2024

Concerns For Employers Surrounding Employee Drug And Alcohol Testing Policies (Video)

FS
Foster Swift Collins & Smith

Contributor

Employers required to conduct mandatory drug and alcohol testing need to be aware of any new requirements and their implications.
United States Employment and HR
Mark T. Koerner

In the following video, attorneys will provide an overview of current updates to testing methods, cases involving drug testing employees allegedly under the influence, and discuss what employers should include in their policies.

The discussion will also include current trends in the law and the Department of Transportation's (DOT) final rule to amend regulations, allowing oral fluid testing for employees in the transportation industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark T. Koerner
Mark T. Koerner
