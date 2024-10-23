Wage and hour issues are one of the common denominators of employment law; they apply to companies of all sizes and across all industries. Litigation of wage and hour claims, particularly in the class action format, has plagued employers for years and represents the biggest employment litigation risk facing most employers. This video reviews some of the basic wage and hour rules, including:

Employee v. Independent Contractor Classifications

Exempt v. Non-Exempt Classification Issues

Meal Period and Rest Break Rules and Practices

Timekeeping Rules and Practices

Overtime Payments

Payment Of Final Wages

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter.