23 October 2024

Pay Them Now Or Pay Them Later: A Review Of Current Issues & Recent Developments In CA Wage And Hour Law (Video)

Wage and hour issues are one of the common denominators of employment law; they apply to companies of all sizes and across all industries.
Wage and hour issues are one of the common denominators of employment law; they apply to companies of all sizes and across all industries. Litigation of wage and hour claims, particularly in the class action format, has plagued employers for years and represents the biggest employment litigation risk facing most employers. This video reviews some of the basic wage and hour rules, including:

  • Employee v. Independent Contractor Classifications
  • Exempt v. Non-Exempt Classification Issues
  • Meal Period and Rest Break Rules and Practices
  • Timekeeping Rules and Practices
  • Overtime Payments
  • Payment Of Final Wages

